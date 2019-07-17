By Bob Zientara
From the time the first entries were herded into the livestock barns yesterday evening, July 16, until the last collision of the Demolition Derby next Sunday night, July 21, the 2019 edition of the Barron County Fair will be packed with events, many involving people from the News-Shield readership area.
The fair officially opens at 2:30 p.m. today, July 17, at the fairgrounds in Rice Lake, with a traditional flag raising ceremony hosted by veterans’ organizations from throughout the county, and including an address from guest speaker Duke Thurs, Rice Lake.
But by the time that happens, the fair will already have been in motion, including competition in junior class entries and small animal shows. Wednesday activities wind up with open class judging throughout the afternoon and, at 7 p.m., harness racing at the fairgrounds track.
There will be something to do and see at the fair from 8 a.m. until well after 10 p.m. each of the next four days, Thursday through Sunday, July 18-21.
The county fair is managed by retired Barron teacher Len Grygiel, who succeeded the late Tim Heffernan after his death in 2015. Now in his fourth year as manager, Grygiel outlined some of the new features that guests should look for when they come to the 2019 fair.
Maybe the most visible new feature is the carnival midway.
“We’ve hired Spectrum Carnival this year – they take the place of Calkins Amusements,” Grygiel said.
Spectrum’s parent company is headquartered in Bessemer, on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
“Six of us went to see them at Seymour, Wis., last year,” Grygiel said. “They have rides for older youth, which is what we were interested in getting here at our fair.”
On Friday, July 12, Fair Board chairman Kevin Roske, Hillsdale, visited the office of Barron’s Ag Risk Managers to display a new sign that will help fair visitors find the FFA/4-H Youth Tent on the fairgrounds.
Roske said that four years ago, Ag Risk Managers provided a $5,000 sponsorship for the ag tent for youth, and have supplemented that with $1,000 contributions for each of the previous three years.
Owners Lisa Schultz and Joe Felber said the sponsorship underlines their company’s support for the fair, and agriculture, in general.
“Farming is the hub of the Barron County Fair,” Schultz said.
Felber agreed. “Any way you can support agriculture and the fair, it’s a good thing, whether it’s backing agriculture, increasing participation in farming, building awareness for those not involved in farming -- basically, all of the above.”
Roske said the support of Ag Risk Managers helps pay for tent rentals, supplies and improvements like the new signs.
“We got a company to come out and paint a wide, yellow stripe across the property that shows the way to the children’s ag tent,” he said.
Between 15 and 20 volunteers (many of them from the Prairie Farm FFA) work at the ag tent throughout the fair, Roske added.
Visitors will also find a host of new display shelves and fixtures in both the 4-H Youth Building and the nearby Horticulture Building.
“We replaced a lot of old tables with fixtures from the Shopko store,” Grygiel said. “We went there during the last week that the store was open. When they found out we represented the fair, they gave us an even better deal.”
Among the other recent fair improvements is a new ceiling recently installed at the Fair Tim Chapel, Grygiel added.
Fair organizers wanted to use the facility during the recent Blue Hills Barbecue Festival, but even after they cleaned out the exposed roof beams, it took a lot more work to prepare the building for the festival. The new ceiling encloses the roof and will be easier to keep clean, he said. Fair Time Chapel volunteers later painted the building, Grygiel added.
The track in front of the Mosaic Grandstand has been expanded to three pulling lanes, two for full-size units, and one for smaller, garden tractor pulls, he added.
“We also dug out the track and put down a lot of new material that can absorb moisture better,” Grygiel said. “With this setup, we can have two large sleds going simultaneously, and it’s going to save a lot of time.”
Previous pulling events had lasted up to well past midnight, he said.
Pocket-sized fair activity schedules are available at the front desk of the New-Shield office at 219 E. LaSalle Ave., Barron.
For further information, read the July 10 issue of the News-Shield (hard copy and/or online), or visit www.barroncountyfair.com
