The rate of increase in COVID-19 cases in Barron County stood at 10 to 24 cases per 100,000 people as of Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, which puts the county in a category called “accelerated spread,” according to statistics gathered and published by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The upward spiral of cases prompted the Barron County Department of Health and Human Services to advise people to stay at home, and for the county to engage in a “rigorous test and tracing” program.
Nearly one-third of the cases in Barron County were in an age group that included people from 10 to 29 years of age.
The age distribution also includes 14 percent for ages 30-39 and 40-49, and 16 percent for ages 50-59. Percentages fall off for older residents – 13 percent for ages 60-69 and only seven percent for ages 70-older.
Getting tested remains an issue for Barron County residents who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms, but those who are willing and able to travel do have an alternative – a free testing site is staffed by National Guard members in Eau Claire. Tests are free without insurance to anyone who exhibits COVID-19 symptoms or those who have had close contact with someone who tested positive.
A separate story in today’s News-Shield contains further details on the test.
In reladet news. Gov. Tony Evers issued an emergency order late Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 6, that will “limit public gatherings to no more than 25 percent of a room or building’s total occupancy.” The order goes into effect at 8 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 8.
Follow the News-Shield website for further details.
The county also reported its sixth COVID-19-related death on Thursday, Oct. 1, a resident in their 70s who passed away in what Public Health described as “a cardiac event, but COVID-19 is believed to have contributed to the event.”
The Oct. 1 press release indicates the sixth “person tested positive and had been experiencing symptoms. After consultation with the medical examiner and Wisconsin State Department of Health Services, the case was ruled a COVID-19 death.”
On Friday, Oct. 2, the county issued a public notification alert about JCool’s Bar, Turtle Lake, indicating possible COVID-19 exposures for patrons who were at the tavern on Sept. 27, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sept. 28, from 6 p.m. to closing (2 a.m. Sept. 29).
Public Health also noted that an ATV Poker Run held at J Cools should not be included in the dates and times listed as it was held on Sept. 26.
