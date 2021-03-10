Increasing sales tax revenue in northern Wisconsin appears to have been a result of—not in spite of—the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Barron County, sales tax revenue increased 5.78 percent in 2020 to more than $4.9 million. January’s collection of $419,930 was another record high for the month, and February’s $416,277 was $60,000 more than last year.
The question is if these will be peak numbers or a sign of things to come as working from home appears to be a trend that’s here to stay.
“People are selling their homes in the city and turning their cabins into homes,” county administrator Jeff French told the executive committee on Friday, March 5.
As much as Barron County’s sales tax increased, other counties fared even better, especially on the western edge of the state near the Twin Cities metro.
In 13 counties, collections rose more than 10 percent in 2020, with Burnett (+15.3%), Pepin (+12.9%), St. Croix (+12.8%) and Polk (+12.7%) counties leading the way. Revenues went down in only three counties—Dane, Milwaukee and Sauk, which is home to Wisconsin Dells.
Sales tax figures were likely helped by federal stimulus payments and people resorting more to regional travel, rather than vacationing out of state or internationally.
It’s not just metropolitan residents looking to work from home more. French said the county will be looking to update its work from home policy for county employees.
In other business from Friday’s meeting:
The executive committee approved allocating $12,000 for a bike and pedestrian plan. The action is a do-over after a joint grant application with Polk County was inadvertently left in a filing cabinet at Western Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission instead of being sent to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, said French.
Bike and pedestrian plans are used to address regional connectivity of bicycle and pedestrian facilities throughout the region. This plan will not only identify existing and planned facilities, but identify gaps, barriers, and needed connections to enhance a safe, accessible, and efficient regional bicycle and pedestrian network.
Reported that the UW Extension agricultural agent position for Barron County still has not been filled, much to the disappointment of county and UW personnel, said French.
Approved a debt management plan for the county.
