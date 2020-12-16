A Sarona man has been charged with four felonies after striking a horse and buggy occupied by five children on Monday, Dec. 7, on Highway M near the Barron and Washburn county line.
The driver of the pick-up truck, Robert Dulian, 67, of Sarona, made his initial appearance in Washburn County Circuit Court on Monday, Dec. 14, on four counts of causing injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
The crash was on Highway M near Church Road, about a mile north of the Barron County line, at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7.
The horse and buggy occupied by five Amish children was northbound on Highway M, and was rear-ended by a pick-up truck. Four of five children were injured, two of which were hospitalized. The horse was put down at the scene.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Washburn County Court, Dulian failed a field sobriety test and registered a blood alcohol level of .136 after the crash, well over the state’s legal limit.
A Wisconsin State Trooper interviewed Dulian at the scene. When asked how much he had to drink, Dulian reportedly replied, “couple three beers.” The officer reported observing strong odor of intoxicants on Dulian’s breath and that he had bloodshot, glossy eyes and slurred speech.
Dulian is free on a $10,000 bond, with his next court date set for Jan. 25.
A doctor at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake advised that at least two children were being transported to Marshfield Pediatric Center due to the injuries. Two others received substantial injuries. Injuries to the four children included broken bones, lacerations, head injuries, broken ribs and one child was missing a large part of her finger. One of the five children did not sustain any injuries.
A GoFundMe page for the Eli and Rachel Miller family has raised more than $21,000 as of Dec. 15, surpassing an initial goal of $10,000, then $20,000. At last report on the GoFundMe page, one child remains hospitalized.
