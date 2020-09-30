Sophisticated technology and a DNA sample provided by a Cumberland area man seven years ago have combined to bring home the remains of a United States Marine killed in action more than three quarters of a century ago on the tiny island of Betio, part of the Tarawa atoll in the South Pacific Ocean.
Following a public visitation tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Skinner Funeral Home, Cumberland, the remains of 23-year-old Marine Staff Sgt. Duane Cole will be laid to rest Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Wisconsin Veterans’ Cemetery, Spooner.
The ceremony includes full military honors.
Cole was among the Marines who lost their lives in November 1943 in the Battle of Tarawa, during one of the early large-scale amphibious landings conducted by U.S. forces in the South Pacific.
Craig Nelson, Cumberland, Cole’s nephew, said Tuesday, Sept. 29, that he provided a DNA sample in 2013 after being contacted by the POW/MIA Accounting Agency, located at Hickam Field, Hawaii.
“They first contacted my cousin, and she thought it was a hoax,” Nelson said. “But I called back and (was given) a phone number to contact for the Marine Casualty Office in Quantico, Va.”
Researchers used Nelson’s DNA sample to compare with samples taken from remains that were unearthed on Betio and later taken to Hawaii. Nelson said his DNA sample was compared to others at a research lab in the eastern U.S.
“We were notified that my uncle’s remains had been found in October 2019,” he said.
A forensic anthropologist who discovered Cole’s remains will be among the guests at the funeral this week, Nelson added.
Don Grande, director at the Veterans Cemetery in Spooner, said that the funeral will bring closure for Cole’s family, after nearly 77 years.
Funerals like this one “are not unheard of, but are relatively unusual,” Grande said. “There haven’t been too many World War II homecomings in Wisconsin, especially after this long of a time.”
U.S. Marines stormed the beaches of Betio in November 1943, as the Battle of Tarawa got underway. Many of the landing craft couldn’t get over a reef near the coast, so hundreds of troops had to wade in under heavy fire.
Staff Sgt. Cole was among those who never made it ashore.
After being pinned down along a coastal seawall for most of a day, the Marines gradually worked their way inland and across the tiny island, which measures two miles in length and is never more than 800 yards wide, according to the U.S. Navy and the History.com website.
The three-day battle cost the lives of over 1,000 Americans, and virtually all of the estimated 4,800 Japanese defenders on Betio.
A complete obituary appears elsewhere in today’s News-Shield.
