An unidentified truck driver suffered an apparent stroke and was hospitalized at Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland, Barron, on Friday morning, July 31, 2020, in an incident that took place outside Jennie-O Turkey Store, according to county dispatch logs.
Mayo ground ambulance and the Barron-Maple Grove Fire Department were both dispatched to the scene shortly before 7 a.m., log entries said.
The driver called 911 from his truck cab to report he was experiencing numbness in his right side, and that he had not been feeling well for at least the past hour or two.
The driver reported he was in a semi trailer-truck parked east of the main plant at Jennie-O.
After the ambulance crew reached the scene, it requested the Fire Department to assist in helping the victim get into the ambulance, dispatch logs indicated.
