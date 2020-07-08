Two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Barron County since Wednesday, July 1, according to the Barron County Department of Health and Human Services.
The latest case — the 36th since March 2020 — was announced Tuesday, July 7. It is unknown how the individual contracted the disease, DHHS said.
The other case was reported Thursday, July 2, and was someone known to have been in close contact with a positive case. Both individuals are isolating at home, DHHS added.
In the meantime, neighboring Polk County reported its second COVID-19 death, according to Brian Kaczmarski, Polk County health officer. The patient was described as someone “in their 80’s with multiple underlying health conditions, (who) fought a long battle with the illness and passed away at a Twin Cities hospital,” Kaczmarski added.
As part of the continuing discussion over COVID-19, the News-Shield requested the answers to several questions regarding the pandemic. This week, the responses came from Sarah Turner, public health specialist, Barron County Department of Health and Human Services.
News-Shield – In a country of more than 300 million population and a death toll less than 140,000 individuals, is there an over-emphasis on COVID-19 and its effects on the population?
Turner: Symptoms and complications from COVID-19 can vary greatly. Many factors, such as age, underlying conditions and overall health may play a role. There have been severe cases that cause death in young, healthy people with no underlying conditions, such as a 40-year-old with no known underlying conditions who died in Clark County
It is important to remember that this virus affects everyone differently. No one case can be based off another. We need to rely on expert guidance and not the opinions of others.
We (also) need to keep in mind that this is a completely new infection that no one in our communities have immunity or protection from. While we are learning a lot about how to better treat this infection, we still do not have a standard treatment or preventative medication/vaccine to slow the spread of this infection.
Early in the infection, people asserted this is no different than seasonal influenza. Seasonal influenza is typically monitored from October 1 to May 1 each year. From 2010 to the 2018 flu seasons, the death toll has ranged from 12,000 to 61,000 with vaccinations, antiviral medications, and natural immunity in our population.
News-Shield: We have seen reports that the disease is spreading among younger people crowded into bars or beaches. Is there any evidence that the symptoms and/or recovery times for victims of these outbreaks aren’t as severe as in more vulnerable demographic groups like the elderly or those with underlying medical conditions? Or is this bug just too unpredictable to take chances with?
Turner: There is no way to predict exactly how one will be affected by COVID-19. The virus is spread very easily and so the younger populations contracting and spreading it at the bars and beaches may also spread it at home, work, the grocery store, or when visiting family members who may be more vulnerable.
News-Shield: There are claims that statistics from so-called “hot spots,” such as Florida, are being manipulated for political gain, because the new cases are mainly in heavily-populated areas and not the rest of the state. Should the media pay more attention to the specific locations of outbreaks?
Turner: Expert guidance states that everyone, regardless of location, should take measures to help slow and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
News-Shield: Are we being too overcautious about this disease? Should we continue to let it force us out of our daily routines, isolate ourselves from family and friends, and stay that way until or unless a vaccine comes along?
Turner: There are obviously varying opinions on this. The best scientific information we have right now, which is being interpreted by trained epidemiologists, is that we must work to slow the spread of this illness. COVID-19 is not something anyone expected, but it’s here and we must do the best we can to lessen its impact on our community.
