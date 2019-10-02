Since well before the election of Donald Trump three years ago, the Republican Party has been at odds with itself, both in Wisconsin and across the country.
On the one side are pro-Trump candidates who cast themselves as “outsiders” and “mavericks,” who refuse to compromise with established GOP office holders and who abhore the very idea of negotiating with Democrats.
On the other side are “mainstream” Republicans with conventional party support (real fiscal and social conservatives, business groups, “country club” Republicans, etc.)
I want to focus on the upcoming special election to fill the 7th Congressional U.S. District seat vacated Sept. 23, 2019, by the resignation of Sean Duffy. He stepped down to await the birth of his ninth child later this month. Published reports said the baby has a heart defect and may need special care.
I never got a chance to meet and interview Congressman Duffy one-on-one. Not that we didn’t try on many occasions. But as far as resigning from Congress is concerned, more power to Mister Duffy, I say. Family trumps politics, and there is no pun intended.
On the day Duffy’s resignation became official, Gov. Tony Evers set the special election for Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Also that same day, another candidate stepped forward to declare he’s running. According to Associated Press and Wisconsin Public Radio, he is Jason Church, 30, of Hudson.
Published reports said Church is a former staff functionary for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, and is a decorated combat veteran who lost both legs in a bomb explosion in Afghanistan. For rural Republican voters (and much of the 7th District is just that), those are topflight credentials.
His opponent is State Sen. Tom Tiffany, a Minocqua resident who has a long history in the Wisconsin Legislature. He declared his candidacy weeks ago.
Church’s candidacy requires a primary election on Dec. 30, 2019, in advance of the special election a month later.
That means that if you’re a Republican, and if you don’t mind declaring your preference a month before the election, you get to go to the polls smack in the middle of the Christmas-New Year season.
Infighting adds another chapter
There are some startling similarities between the 7th District Republican congressional primary and another one that took place just over a year ago for the U.S. Senate.
For the second time in as many years, we’re going to see a pro-Trump “maverick” challenge an “establishment Republican” in a GOP primary before the actual election.
The August 2018 Republican U.S. Senate primary involved a mainstream candidate, State Sen. Leah Vukmir, and a self-professed “outsider,” Kevin Nicholson, a Delafield businessman and, like Church, a military veteran. Vukmir was endorsed by then-Gov. Scott Walker and then-Congressman Duffy. Nicholson’s campaign branded him as a sincere supporter of Trump. He lost to Vukmir, who, in turn, was defeated by Democrat Tammy Baldwin in the 2018 fall election.
Like last year’s struggle between Nicholson and Vukmir, the contest between Church and Tiffany seems to be a fight for the soul of Republican voters. Do they want traditional Republican party politics, or do they want somebody who follows the Trump banner, thinks the President is a victim of the “mainstream media,” despises liberals, forswears political compromise, and will fight for Trump when he stands for re-election in a year (barring, of course, an impeachment process)?
Pay to play adds another chapter
What does this all mean to you, the voter? In my opinion, it means a lot of homework for you, and me, for that matter.
Thanks to social media and lots of anonymous donors who pay to play, it is a challenge for us all, as journalists and voters, to find out what’s going on. The skeptic in me wonders who is bankrolling the two Republican candidates, and what (if anything) they expect in exchange for their financial support.
Oh, and by the way, I would apply that same skepticism to any Democrat who steps forward to run – in this and any other election.
But it’s getting progressively harder to find out what makes the candidates tick and what they really stand for. For that, you can thank the United States Supreme Court “Citizens United “ ruling.
That 2010 decision made it much easier for businesses, unions and other well-heeled interest groups to donate big money to the candidates and not worry that their names will be made public.
In the meantime, truly informed voters will have to add political research to their list of Christmas season chores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.