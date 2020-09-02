The Cumberland community continues to deal with the emotional aftermath of the death of a 13-year-old girl in a utility terrain vehicle accident that took place Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, near Silver Lake.
On Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, Dr. Barry Rose, Cumberland School District administrator, shared a statement sent to students and their families that the district had learned from law enforcement that local student Emma Anderson had died.
Emma was a Grade 8 student at Cumberland Middle School, Rose added.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and classmates,” he said. “The school has implemented a crisis response plan to assist the students, staff, and parents in dealing with this tragic incident.”
Rose added that administrators, counselors, and local clergy “have been and will continue to be available for students and staff district wide for support.”
Colin Green, Emma’s principal, said she “was a very kind and pleasant young girl. She was a wonderful student, very involved in activities, and a social butterfly.”
On Monday, Aug. 31, Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said the investigation into the fatal UTV crash is continuing. He declined to provide the names of those involved.
Agencies involved in the investigation include the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
At the time he was contacted, Fitzgerald said, “we do not know about any charges” that could be filed” in connection with the incident.
In a press release issued the day after the crash, Friday, Aug. 28, the sheriff identified the genders and ages of four youths, ages 11 to 14, involved in the crash.
He said a 13-year-old Cumberland girl died at the scene when the UTV driver, who was not identified, lost control of the vehicle, and it overturned near the intersection of 11 1/4 Street and County Hwy. B, not far from the county park at Silver Lake.
All four occupants were ejected, and none wore a helmet or seat belt, the sheriff added.
The other occupants included a 12-year-old boy from Superior, who was flown to Regions Hospital, St. Paul, Minn., in critical condition.
