A committee of Barron County supervisors and citizen members have recommended approval of a $267,769 budget to serve the needs of an estimated 3,408 military veterans who live in the county.
The Veterans Service Committee’s recommendation, which was approved Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, now moves on to the full County Board of Supervisors for final action.
Present for the meeting were citizen members Tom Pichelman and Don Jacobson, as well as supervisors Russell Rindsig, Dist. 17, towns of Bear Lake and Oak Grove and the village of Haugen; Gary Taxdahl, Dist. 8, village of Turtle Lake and town of Almena; and committee chair Gary Nelson, Dist. 10, towns of Barron and Maple Grove and city of Barron.
Of the total budget, the Veterans Service Office will derive $227,431 from the county tax levy, according to Jodi Busch, county finance director and auditor.
The remainder comes from state grants totaling $11,500, as well as individual donations, which are carried over from previous years.
A portion of the salary total ($204,655) will be paid to staff members who work for the Aging and Disability Resource Center for handling calls, setting up appointments and checking people in to see Veterans Service staff.
Busch said that $7,116 will be charged to the Veterans Service Office budget, which amounts to five percent of the two ADRC clerical positions that assist Scott Bachowski and Tami Inman-Stoker, the Veterans Service officers.
Gas cards and funerals
Committee members spent some time discussing the Veterans’ Donation Fund, a line item in the budget estimated at $14,608.24.
“What do we spend the money on?” Taxdahl asked.
Bachowski said the funds are used for “veterans’ relief, gas cards, groceries, rent, medical expenses, funeral bills, basically anything that benefits a veteran or their family – if the situation is (an honest one) and if it solves an immediate problem.”
Some donated money is used to purchase urns for cremains, and to arrange for proper burials for deceased Barron County veterans who don’t have immediate family members to help with expenses, he said.
Taxdahl asked what criteria are used to spend the money.
Veterans who ask for help are interviewed by Veterans Service office staff, Bachowski answered.
“We verify their status as veterans and how long they have lived in the county,” he added.
Taxdahl asked how the donation program is marketed to the public.
“It’s on the (Veterans Service Office) Facebook page, and word of mouth gets the information out there,” Bachowski said. “The (county) Legion and VFW posts help a lot. Many vets show up at post meetings and they refer them to us.”
Bachowski said the donation fund amount is now higher than the amount shown in the 2022 budget.
“The fund is closer to $18,000,” he said. “We recently received a $3,000 donation from a veteran who we assisted in our office.”
New VA clinic
Committee members discussed a project in Rice Lake, where the former Shopko store is being remodeled as a VA clinic. The work is now in its second month, after a building permit was issued Aug. 8.
Building permit information also said that the owner is Evanston, Ill.-based Ob Investors, LLC.
The project is being overseen by BNB Design, of Bonner Spring, Kan., a Kansas City, Mo., suburb. The $2.1 million project calls for the installation of up to 100 drains into the city of Rice Lake sanitary sewer system, and up to 75 water fixtures.
