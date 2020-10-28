Members of the Cameron School Board reviewed a new policy Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, that will put new restrictions on indoor youth athletics during the upcoming winter season.
The plan goes into effect next Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, and sets rules and regulations for athletes in grades 3 through 8 who will practice and/or play indoor sports as part of the Cameron Youth Athletic Club.
Following a set of guidelines already in use by the Barron County Public Health, the district rules specify that teams will be allowed to host games in Cameron facilities “when our County is at or below the Yellow Harvard Risk Category. Cameron will not host any multi-team tournaments until the county is within the Green Harvard Risk Category.”
At present, Barron County is in the “Red Category.” See related coverage for further information.
The rules also say that no parents/guardians will be allowed in the facility to watch practice. Only immediate family members may attend events when events are allowed, but must wear masks at all times. Physical distancing must be enforced.”
The district will also ban the charging of admission fees and the sale of concessions.
“Athletes and coaches are required to wear a face covering indoors at all times while the Governor’s order is in place,” the policy states.
“Mask breaks can be provided by coaches, but must be done appropriately and allow adequate distancing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.