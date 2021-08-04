Cases of COVID-19 are once again on the rise in Barron County.
The county’s public health department reported Monday, Aug. 3, that 24 new cases were reported in the previous week, up from five cases last week and four the week before that.
Among the 24 new cases, five occurred in people who were fully vaccinated.
The rise is likely being fueled by the spread of the Delta variant.
“The state is reporting that Delta is the dominant strain in Wisconsin currently and essentially all the cases being sequenced right now are Delta,” said county public health specialist Sarah Turner.
“Wisconsin’s 7-day average for new confirmed and probable cases has been trending upward,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk. “We are concerned with this trajectory along with the increasing proportion of sequenced SARS-CoV-2 specimens that are the Delta variant.”
As a result, DHS is supporting updated guidelines from the CDC, which calls for everyone to wear a mask while indoors with other people, regardless of vaccination status.
The CDC is also recommending fully vaccinated people who have a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 to be tested 3-5 days after exposure, and to wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result.
Universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status is also endorsed.
Health officials continue to say that though some breakthrough cases are occurring in vaccinated people, the vaccine is the best tool to prevent COVID-19 infections.
“We are all in this COVID boat together,” said Willems Van Dijk. “And we will either succeed together in conquering this virus through higher vaccination levels, or we all risk together the ongoing evolution of this virus that could potentially create more and more dangerous variants.”
She said data from the millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses given shows that it is highly safe and effective.
In Barron County, 45 percent of people have had at least one dose of the vaccine. Statewide, the vaccinated percentage is 52 percent.
