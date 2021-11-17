Cameron High School and University of Wisconsin-Stout graduate Andrew Smith was doing graduate work at the Oregon State University in 2009 when he and fellow researchers made a historic discovery.
According to UW-Stout marketing and communications writer Abbey Goers, Smith was working as a graduate student in materials chemistry under the direction of his professor, chemist Mas Subramanian.
Together with an Oregon State research team, Smith was studying “multiferroics,” (which are) materials to be used in electronics, Goers wrote in a press release from early October 2021.
“Smith combined the elements Yttrium, Indium, Manganese and Oxygen and placed the mixture in a furnace at approximately 2,000 degrees. When he removed the composition, typically black or dark gray in color, from the furnace and characterized the hexagonal crystalline structure, he found that it had lost much of its electronic properties. So, he continued to push the compositions.
“What Smith removed from the furnace next was a surprise,” Goers added.
“Instead of black, the new composition was a brilliant blue. Smith had accidentally co-invented a new pigment.” The press release said this was the first new inorganic pigment discovered in more than 240 years
A former DuPont staff member, Subramanian “understood immediately the significance of the team’s discovery,” Goers added.
“In May 2012, they received a patent with the U.S. Patent Office for the new pigment.”
Local connections
“I grew up in Minnetonka,” Smith said during a Thursday, Nov. 12, 2021, telephone interview from his home in Massachusetts.
The son of Thomas Smith and his wife, Doris (Daniels) Smith, Andrew and his family “moved to Cameron after my sophomore year of high school. My mother grew up in Weyerhaeuser.”
Before graduating from Cameron High School in 2002, Andrew said he “wanted to go into science, more in the line of medicine, originally. But, as an undergrad (at Stout), I had an opportunity to go into research and that led me into to material science and grad school.”
He said that his high school experiences included “opportunity to go to (what was then known as) the University of Wisconsin-Barron County and take advanced courses there. We took advanced placement courses through Cameron, but he could also earn college credit at Rice Lake. I took advantage of that, and there were other (Cameron) classmates who did the same.”
Smith said the move to Cameron was prompted, in part, by the fact that his mother wanted to be closer to her parents, Weyerhaeuser residents Anthony “Tony” Daniels and his wife, Helen.
“My grandfather still lives (near Weyerhaeuser),” Andrew said. “My mother always wanted to get back to the area. And my grandmother was having some health issues at the time we moved that way.
Helen Daniels passed away earlier in 2021, Andrew said.
His father, a former Minneapolis business owner, still does consulting work from Cameron.
“He’s now chief of staff for a company based out of Minneapolis, (working with) quality control systems,” Andrew said.
Andrew and his wife, Allison, are the parents of four children, ranging in age from 8 months to 5.
It’s a busy household, he admitted.
“I go on vacation when I go to work each day, but I love my kids,” he said. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he’s able to work from home some of the time, he added.
Andrew Smith now works for the Peabody, Mass.-based offices of Winchester Interconnect, and is involved in radio frequency and microwave engineering. He went to work for the 75-year-old company about a year ago.
“It’s been a little bit of a culture shock, more fast-paced than the Midwest,” he said of the area. “And I can’t say I’m a big fan of the drivers around here, but the landscape is great,” he added.
Educational grounding
The UW-Stout press release also included further details on Smith’s research in colors and pigmentation.
University writer Goers said that Smith has a master’s degree in business administration from Xavier University and Ph.D. in materials chemistry from Oregon State.
“Smith has been involved with two other patents with the Shepherd Color Company: pyrochlore orange and yellows, and hexagonal magenta, an extension of the YInMn chemistry,” the release said.
Smith told Goers that UW-Stout “gave him a solid foundation for succeeding as a researcher and as operations manager for Winchester Interconnect. He also serves on the advisory board for the Pigment and Color Science Forum.
“I was inspired by professors that encouraged me to think freely, pushed me into new areas of research and challenged my understanding of science and technology,” he added. “They were instrumental in my development as a scientist.”
The full UW-Stout story is featured in “Outlook 2021,” UW-Stout’s Alumni Association’s annual magazine.
