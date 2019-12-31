By Bob Zientara
The nation’s news media beat a path to the small community of Barron during the winter and spring months of the year, after the escape of kidnap victim Jayme Closs and the arrest and subsequent prosecution of the man who abducted her and murdered her parents.
That chain of events – together with the devastating July 19 storm that struck the area – top the list of stories in the News-Shield circulation area for 2019.
From the moment of Jayme Closs’ escape on Jan. 10, 2019, until the end of May, when her captor was sentenced to life in prison, Barron was the focus of media attention from around the United States and from overseas news outlets as far away as London and Berlin.
When all was over, and the hundreds of reporters, camera technicians and other media had left, a young girl and her family tried to return to a semblance of a normal life.
The storm, packing winds estimated at nearly 100 mph, struck in the early evening hours of Friday, July 19. But that was only the beginning. For the rest of the year, thousands of area residents faced a monumental cleanup job, which continues to this day. Hundreds of people helped their neighbors remove brush and trees from their property. Logging companies spent weeks harvesting wood from public and private lands. Volunteers worked many weeks on area recreational trails. Local municipalities applied to the federal government for millions of dollars in disaster-related funds.
While the two most prominent stories commanded the most attention from readers – both here and, literally, around the world – there were many other stories that deeply affected the News-Shield readership area, and the citizens, students, senior citizens, taxpayers, and others who live and work in the area.
Here are just a few examples:
• Thousands of shoppers were grateful when a new company took responsibility for keeping a supermarket open in downtown Barron.
• By year-end, Barron County will have spent an estimated $870,000 finding temporary housing, including foster homes, for children whose parents were facing charges for using and/or selling methamphetamine.
• The county was buried beneath well over three feet of snow last February.
• A countywide study showed many municipalities – including Barron – are in need of additional housing, both rental and single-family homes.
Here, in text and photos, is a look back at the year 2019.
January 2019
Jan. 2 — Relatives of Jayme Closs hold candlelight service at Ladysmith; Barron Chamber of Commerce seeks nominees for Member of Year; Brad Hallberg added to Barron Area School District Wall of Honor.
Jan. 9 — Financially shaky Gordy’s Market, Inc., faces new litigation; 64-year-old Turtle Lake man airlifted after being shot; Barron County turkey production increases by 25 million pounds thanks to new turkey barns.
Jan. 16 — Jayme Closs escapes her captor in a rural Douglas County subdivision. Suspect arrested.
Jan. 23 — Stillwater man seeks to buy and demolish Closs home; Cameron’s Sarah Glaze looks back on her life after the October 2016 shooting death of her husband, Rusk County Sheriff’s deputy Dan Glaze; tax increment financing is on schedule as Cobblestone Hotel owner/investors continue to repay a $300,000 loan from the city of Barron.
Jan. 30 — Local resident bitten by brown bat. Temperatures plunge to 35 below zero; Jennie-O donates $25,000 reward money to Jayme Closs; La Salle Avenue “make-over” discussed by city.
February
Feb. 6 — Firefighters battle minus-40 wind chills as two homes burn on the same day in the town of Stanfold and rural Cameron; Prairie Farm volunteers borrow antique ice-cutting equipment from Pioneer Village Museum for the Prairie Farm’s first-ever “Fun on the Flowage” event; Chetek cabin explodes in apparent gas-related accident.
Feb. 13 — Closs murder/kidnapping suspect makes first court appearance; two die in truck and snowmobile crashes; Dunn County man narrowly escapes injury as large ice chunk shatters his windshield.
Feb. 20 — Barron City Council primary includes Faisal Ahmed and Isaak Abdi Mohamed, Somali immigrants who are naturalized U.S. citizens, as well as local resident Paul Solie.
Feb. 27 — After a relatively precipitation-free winter, the month of February brings eight snowstorms that drop at least five inches or more; “The Voice” runner-up Chris Kroeze sells out Barron Area Community Center in four concerts.
March
March 6 — County spends extra $870,000 on meth-related social services; thief grabs weapon at gun show held at Barron Area Community Center, but he is later caught and arrested.
March 13 — Former kidnap victim and television host Elizabeth Smart comes to Barron to make a documentary on the Closs case. Nash-Finch temporarily takes over management of defunct Gordy’s Market in Barron.
March 20 — Barron City Administrator Bob Kazmierski resigns; hundreds listen to Elizabeth Smart as she recommends compassion, time and space for Jayme Closs to heal and recover.
March 27 — Superior Silica cuts production, lays off workers, and, later in the year, declares Chapt. 11 bankruptcy; new state figures rank Barron the 21st healthiest county in Wisconsin; state of Wisconsin honors rural Gordon resident Jean Nutter, who found and sheltered Jayme Closs after her escape.
April
April 3 — Suspect Jake Patterson pleads guilty to felony homicide and kidnapping charges.
April 10 — City plans to redevelop downtown to the tune of $6 million; former Rice Lake Softball Association treasurer charged with stealing more than $10,000 from the organization; Prairie Farm’s Selmer Nelson honored by Barron Electric Co-op.
April 17 — Local residents recall their visit to Notre Dame cathedral after a fire damages the world-famous landmark. At year-end, experts question whether Notre Dame can be restored.
April 24 — National Indian Gaming Commission cites St. Croix Casino for 527 violations; County Board OKs second school liaison officer.
May
May 1 — Barron resident found dead after party near Sandstone, Minn.; three face charges after failing to report his death and allegedly using his credit card.
May 8 — County budget in trouble after Sheriff’s Department forgets to add $89,000 software contract payment; Jayme Closs community event raises $40,000; culvert work north of Barron closes a section of Wisconsin Hwy. 25 for a month.
May 15 —Rice Lake man who worked at Swant-Graber motors killed in Washburn County crash; new details shared on skeleton found in Maple Grove in December 2017; Superior Silica Sands files for “financial restructuring” after it is sued by its biggest customer; St. Croix Band of Chippewa is fined $5 million by National Indian Gaming Commission.
May 22 — Floods wash out roads, recreational trails; Liz Jacobson announced as new Barron City Administrator; Jayme Closs honored by FBI, Wisconsin Legislature.
May 29 — Suspect in Closs case sentenced to life in prison; Chicago police arrest man who allegedly ripped off elderly Prairie Farm couple for $19,000 in phone scam.
June
June 5 — Alleged ringleader in two December 2017 home invasions (Barron and Chetek), age 19, sentenced to four years in prison; Town of Arland dairy farmers Janelle & Cory Picknell host June Dairy Breakfast; (Janelle is the daughter of veteran dairy farmers Julian and Janet Nelson); Dallas picnic shelter under construction, part of $100,000 park project.
June 12 -- Barron Kiwanis wins contest to get $25,000 for Anderson Park playground apparatus; Barron Municipal Pool reopens, after city worker Ben Cole and contractor Mike Roe repair many of leaks in the pool; Barron First Baptist Church observes 125th anniversary
June 19 -- KJ’s Fresh Market takes over for bankrupt Gordy’s; town of Clinton resident Ethan Witscher wins Hoard’s Dairyman national judging contest;
June 26 -- Duplex sale puts five Barron families on the street; bat found in Barron County tests positive for rabies; Barron & Prairie Farm FFA chapters win awards at state convention; ground broken for Dollar General store, Ridgeland; Barron Care & Rehab gets “citation-free” evaluation.
July
July 3 -- Introducing new city administrator Liz Jacobson; local resident buys century-old editions of News-Shield at estate sale;
July 10 -- Police Chief Byron Miller announces his retirement; woman hospitalized after motorcycle-versus-bear crash; School Board members tour remodeled Barron High School classrooms.
July 17 -- Cat owners outraged when Rice Lake man is arrested for throwing kittens; Barron City Council declines to renew liquor license for Riverside Saloon; hundreds attend Prairie Farm Dairy Days; new events include tug-of-war.
July 24 -- 100 mph winds ravage Barron and vicinity; tens of thousands of trees downed, but no one is hurt and property damage is comparatively light; Barron County Fair opens and is relatively unaffected by storm.
July 31 -- Massive cleanup continues; National Guard called to help in devastated lake region north of Turtle Lake; Rolling Oaks Golf Course closed four days for debris removal; recreational trails blocked throughout Barron County.
August
Aug. 7 -- Barron in dire need of new housing, study shows; Closs home demolished west of Barron; annual County Fair 4-H livestock sale produces many thousands of dollars for area youth.
Aug. 14 -- Woman charged with homicide in Almena stabbing death; LSD, psychedelic mushrooms seized in Rice Lake drug bust.
Aug. 21 – Two people are killed in accident near Wickware; ribbon cut at KJ’s Fresh Market; CEO Keith Johanneson (of Bemidji, Minn.-based Marketplace Foods) does the honors.
Aug. 28 -- Train squashes grain truck at 16th Street crossing of Canadian National Railway; no one hurt; methamphetamine-related child placement costs help boost county’s health & human services budget to nearly $16 million.
September
Sept. 4 -- City seeks $350,000 in FEMA money for storm damage; 96th Ridgeland Fair draws thousands; Barron Chamber’s Business & Industry Award goes to Jennie-O Turkey Store.
Sept. 11 -- Dozens of firefighters from five departments battle Jennie-O fire; Barron County Sheriff’s deputy rescues woman from sunken truck in a lake near Haugen.
Sept. 18 -- Four deaths stun area; two Clayton teens die in crash on Hwy. 63; Woman stabbed to death at Cameron; alleged assailant dies in head-on crash with semi near Poskin.
Sept. 25 -- School district needs volunteers for its $1 million mentorship endowment; plans proceed for new County Highway Department garage at Barron.
October
Oct. 2 -- Violators shoot deer out of season near Haugen; Cameron holds “Fall Family Fun Fest.”
Oct. 9 -- High-speed chase results in recovery of $5,000 from suspect vehicle; Clicker’s Restaurant announces it will close.
Oct. 16 -- Through her attorney, Jayme Closs issues a statement on the first anniversary of her abduction; Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland releases update on $1 million birth center construction.
Oct. 23 -- Turtle Lake resident and Jennie-O employee killed in head-on crash near Poskin; asbestos abatement starts at former Family Dollar store, Barron.
Oct. 30 -- History lesson -- Barron woman saw UFO here in 1934.
November
Nov. 6 -- Halloween fight at Barron’s Anderson Park results in two stabbings; Cumberland man, 18, is suspect; Barron resident and World War II veteran Lyle Bonkrud awarded French Croix de Guerre.
Nov. 13 -- County incinerator is self-sufficient financially, but is in trouble with EPA; Benjamin Harrison Brown and Matthew Selvig are namesakes for Barron American Legion Post 212.
Nov. 20 -- Crash near Dallas results in 15th drunk driving charge; loggers remove trees downed by July 18 storm at Rockman’s Woods and Barron Area School District grounds; some hardwoods are more than a century old.
Nov. 27 -- Pedestrian struck and killed on Wisconsin Hwy. 25, south of Barron.
December
Dec. 4 -- Hunter in Rusk County accidentally shoots two elk during gun-deer season and is later fined more than $6,000.
Dec. 11 -- City of Barron hires Amery’s Joseph Vierkandt as its new chief of police; Jen’s Choppin Block (formerly Clicker’s) opens in Dallas.
Dec. 18 -- Opinions differ among City Council members on whether to lease Rolling Oaks Golf Course to an independent nonprofit company; area students and volunteers pack boxes for deployed military; contents include letters from grade school students, treats and Christmas cards.
Dec. 24 -- Thousands of documents, squad cam footage released in Closs case.
