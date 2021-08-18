Families will decide whether or not children will wear masks in Barron Area School District facilities for the upcoming school year.
This is according to a draft of the district’s “Back to School Blueprint” obtained by the News-Shield on Tuesday, Aug. 17. A letter detailing back to school recommendations for district families is set to be sent out Wednesday, Aug. 18.
According to the “Face Coverings” section of the plan, “Families can make this decision after reviewing the recommendations and guidelines from state and local authorities within this Blueprint. If any staff or students are in need of face coverings and/or shields, we can accommodate these needs.”
These guidelines are less stringent than those issued by the CDC and recommended by the state and Barron County public health departments.The CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.
As for volunteers and visitors, the Barron’s plan states that they “will be allowed in buildings with prior principal approval. We simply ask that if volunteers have any signs of illness, they refrain from entering our buildings.”
The plan further states that “Guidance recommendations from the WIAA, WSMA, athletic conferences, local, and county health officials will be considered for our events.”
Physical distancing will be maintained when possible and testing, quarantine and contact tracing protocols will be followed.
Parents are asked to keep their children home from school and contact their healthcare provider if they are ill.
An introduction to the plan states, “Our first priority will always be to create procedures and guidelines that support the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community. As we define our return to school plan, we will monitor local conditions along with district data; and this may result in future modifications to this plan by the district, in conjunction with state and local health officials. The Barron Area School District will continue to operate in person five days per week, face-to-face instruction because our data shows us that is in the best interest of our Golden Bears where academic achievement and social emotional learning is concerned.”
The plan was not discussed in open session at Monday’s school board meeting. During public comments, five people spoke against requiring masks.
