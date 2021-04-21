A recount will be conducted on Barron Area School District’s narrowly decided referendum question #1.
That referendum, authorizing $24.5 million in borrowing for a variety of school facility upgrades, passed by a 737-725 vote on April 6.
But those hundreds of ballots will be recounted Thursday, April 22, by the School District’s Board of Canvassers, Dallas Sloan and Sue Hanson.
Carissa Cutsforth, the district’s administrative assistant, will oversee the recount with assistance from Barron County Clerk DeeAnn Cook.
The recount was petitioned by school district resident Walter Herrman on Friday, April 16.
According to his petition to school board clerk Kelli Rasmussen, Herrman is “Questioning accuracy of the final count of abnormally late results given to the public than ever in the past. Which leaves room for questions of possible mistakes, defects or irregularities which needs attention to leave no question in the public’s minds.”
On election night the final precincts to report did so around 10:30 p.m.
Herrman is responsible for the costs of the recount, including 16 hours for each of the Board of Canvassers, 16 hours plus prep hours for Cutsforth, mileage and drive time to Dunn County to pick up ballot bags from the Dunn County Courthouse. The school district is estimating a cost of $3,123 for the recount.
Cutsforth said the recount will last all of Thursday and possibly into Friday.
The Board of Canvass will convene at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday in room 2151 at the Barron County Government Center, 335 E. Monroe Avenue. The canvass is open to the public to observe.
