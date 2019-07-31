Ten people were reported injured, including several children, and five patients required medical transport, after a deck collapsed next to a home in the town of Sumner Sunday afternoon, July 28, 2019, according to Barron County Dispatch records.
The incident took place in the 1600 block of 17th Avenue. The location has a listed Rice Lake address. It is located in a rural area, about six miles east of Cameron, and three miles north of U.S. Hwy. 8.
The county Emergency Services Office released an announcement Monday afternoon, July 29, that described the incident as a structure collapse with several injuries.”
Five of the injured were transported by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland, Barron, and Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake, the announcement said.
Five other patients used their personal vehicles and drove to both hospitals in personal vehicles to be checked out.
“All patients were non-critical and stable at the time of transport,” the Emergency Services announcement said.
According to county dispatch records, the 911 call indicated a deck had collapsed and that 15 people were on it at the time, including four infants under age 1, eight adults and three older children.
The caller reported that the patients had various facial injuries, bumps and bruises.
Within minutes, a Marshfield Medical Center ambulance attendant asked dispatchers to check on the availability of a helicopter, in case it was needed. But there were heavy storms approaching at the time, and ambulance crews were notified the helicopter couldn’t fly because of the weather.
The family living on the property did not respond to a request for comment prior to deadline Tuesday afternoon, July 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.