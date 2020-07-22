Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Barron County during the 24-hour period ending at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, as well as a second fatality, which was reported late Monday, July 20, according to the county’s Public Health office.
Of the four latest cases, three had been in close contact with someone who had tested positive, while one individual doesn’t know how they got sick, the county Department of Health and Human Services reported.
The county’s second confirmed COVID-19 death was someone in their 70s with underlying health issues, Laura Sauve, county health officer, reported in a social media post released shortly before midnight Monday, July 20.
Cases in Barron County have surged to new highs, according to DHHS statistics.
As recently as July 7, there were only 36 confirmed cases in the county. The total has climbed by nearly four-dozen cases since then.
Public Health Specialist Sarah Turner responded to questions regarding the new numbers.
News-Shield: Can you attribute the rather sudden increase in cases to any particular factors such as more people being tested, more large gatherings in the summertime, and more frequent travel into and out of the county?
Turner: The stay at home order was lifted (in late May), but, unfortunately, that doesn’t mean the virus went away.
However, we are seeing that many residents are now gathering and traveling freely. We feel this has been the biggest contributing factor in the recent spike in cases. Many can be traced back to travel or group gatherings.
News-Shield: Of the latest cases to be reported, how many exhibited “classic” symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath, loss of smell/taste, etc.? We ask this because some news sources mention other symptoms such as abdominal pain and fatigue.
Turner: The symptoms of COVID-19 vary and each case is different. Symptoms reported by cases in Barron County include all of those listed on the DHS website.
News-Shield: Is there any statistical source to show the distribution of age/gender groups for the confirmed cases?
Turner: We are working on getting these statistics out.
News-Shield: The county recently received a nearly $400,000 grant for contact tracing. In what ways will our readers be able to recognize when that grant money is spent? Will there be “tracing clinics” set up? Will the county work in cooperation with Mayo, Marshfield and/or other medical providers? Will the National Guard be involved?
Turner: The contact tracing funds are reimbursable for expenses. Barron County is in the process of training county employees and hiring some additional staff to help us conduct the contact tracing required by the state. These people will be calling all close contacts of a case to educate, complete an interview and give quarantine requirements.
News-Shield: With the new recommendation of no more than 50 people for outdoor events, what, if any, advice are you offering to area school districts (notably Barron and Cameron) that plan to hold outdoor graduation ceremonies this week?
Turner: The schools have been working with Barron County Public Health to make their graduation ceremonies as safe as possible. Family groups and students will be socially distanced outside, and there will be staff ensuring people comply.
News-Shield: Summer school resumed in Barron during July, and another session is planned next month. Does the recent surge in cases change the information you’re sharing with school districts regarding the continuation of summer classes?
Turner: The schools and public health continue to communicate and monitor the situation. A lot can change between now and the start of school. At this time we have not had any cases of COVID-19 connected to summer school.
