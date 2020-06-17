By Carl Cooley
The engineering firm CBS Squared Inc. was chosen as the design contractor and construction manager for an estimated $25 million project to build a new highway shop for Barron County. The Barron County Board of Supervisors chose the Chippewa Falls-based firm on Monday evening, June 15.
Discussion during the monthly meeting centered around four items: choosing a construction plan, choosing a design contractor, choosing what type of construction manager to hire and then choosing a firm to be the construction manager.
On a recommendation from the board’s Highway Committee, the 29 county board supervisors voted to approve a $24,852,560.28 plan to completely rebuild the county highway shop in Barron. Developed by CBS Squared, the recommended plan includes four buildings, including one that is more than three times the existing size of the current highway shop.
Next, the board discussed assigning CBS Squared to be the design manager of the project. County Administrator Jeff French noted there is a flat fee of 6–7 percent for CBS Squared to be only the design manager, but they would lower the rate to 3.98 percent if they were also approved to be the construction manager.
French said there were cost efficiencies if CBS Squared did both design and construction management, and that was why the price dropped.
Supervisor Stan Buchanan, Dist. 25, town of Rice Lake, asked how the county would pay CBS Squared before bonds were issued by the county for the project. French said costs would be covered initially by the general fund, then bonds would repay those initial costs, plus the ongoing construction costs. Finance director Jodi Busch said $300,000 was assigned to cover initial costs.
Via a roll-call vote after a motion from Supervisor Jim Gores, Dist. 9, village of Almena and town of Clinton, and a second from Supervisor Dana Heller, Dist. 23, city of Rice Lake, CBS Squared was chosen as the design contractor.
Next, the board considered which type of construction manager to hire—essentially a general contractor of the project.
Servi explained there were two types. A construction manager agent and a construction manager at risk.
A construction manager agent was more transparent and oversaw the work on your behalf, Servi said and the county had more control over bid packages in this case.
With a construction manager at risk, the construction manager guaranteed a maximum price, but also controlled the bid packages. For example, they may have established relationships with certain subcontractors, but these subcontractors may not be local, which the county wanted to hire local contractors. There were a lot more gray areas with this option, Servi said.
He recommended choosing a construction manager agent.
Oskar Skoug, supervisor for Dist. 2, towns of Dovre, Sioux Creek and village of New Auburn, asked what the advantage of a construction manager at risk was. Servi said it was the price guarantee.
There was a potential for a construction manager at risk to use subpar materials to cut costs, Gores noted.
Supervisors briefly discussed the possibility of change orders happening during construction, resulting in more costs. Buchanan said change orders usually come from the client—the county in this case—not the designers, unless something totally unexpected comes along. Servi said this was an issue of trust, and that CBS Squared had demonstrated before they can be trusted.
After a motion from Supervisor Roberta Mosentine, Dist. 11, city of Barron, and a second from Heller, the board unanimously voted to hire a construction manager agent.
The next step was to pick a firm to be the construction manager agent. CBS Squared was the recommended choice.
Gary Taxdahl, Dist. 8, village of Turtle Lake and town of Almena, asked if there was a conflict of interest for CBS Squared to be both the design contractor and construction manager. He asked how much the county was saving in fees by having them do both design and construction management. Okey said it was around $192,000.
At a previous Highway Committee meeting, Supervisor Don Horstman, Dist. 26, town of Cumberland and Stanfold, had asked CBS’ Bob Sworski if they would charge for every item of small work owed. Sworski said “no,” Horstman said. He felt they were honest.
Servi noted CBS Squared had much experience in building municipal buildings like this.
On a vote, CBS Squared was unanimously approved to be the construction manager agent for the project.
