The Barron County Department of Health and Human Services provided an update on COVID-19-related “Safer at Home” restrictions announced last week by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.
On Friday, March 27, 2020, DHHS had the following suggestions and requests:
• Many businesses in Barron County are considered essential and will remain open. It is OK to go to work if you work for an essential business. Your employer will let you know if the business you work for is considered essential.
Here are some important things to keep in mind:
• No one should be meeting or gathering with anyone other than the people who live in their home.
• We should not travel except to go to the grocery store, the doctor, to pick up necessary items or go to and from work.
• Many restaurants are still open for take-out only. For a complete list of area restaurants open for pickup and/or delivery, visit the COVID-19 page on the BarronCounty website: www.barroncountywi.gov
• While it is best to stay home as much as possible. It is OK to go outside. Fresh air is healthy for everyone. Take a walk -- just be sure to stay at least six feet away from anyone else who might be out. Parks in Barron County are open, but playground equipment is closed.
• It is OK to leave home to provide care for a family member not living in your home
• If you get sick, call your doctor before going in to the clinic or hospital and stay away from others in your home.
“If we all work together we will get through this faster,” said Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. “Use this time to reconnect (from a distance) with your friends and family. Technology has many ways to bring us together while apart. Enjoy the slower pace. Stay home. Stay safe.”
For information, dial 2-1-1.
