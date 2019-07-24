Trail to nowhere

The “Blueberry” recreational trail between Barron and Hillsdale was impassible Monday, July 22, following the July 19 storm that wreaked havoc in the area. This picture is looking directly down the former railroad grade from the north, just south of 10th Ave. It’s hard to imagine the trail opening any time soon. Lindsey Bell photo

All but two all-terrain vehicle trails in Barron County remained closed as of Tuesday afternoon, July 23, 2019, so they can be inspected for damage from the Friday, July 19, storm, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.

The county closed all ATV trails shortly before 10 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, except for the Wild Rivers Trail and a new trail in the town of Cedar Lake.

During the closure, storm damage will be assessed by Barron County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeffrey Wolfe, county trail coordinator.

After the trail closure was posted Monday on the News-Shield Facebook page, a reader posted a photo of the Cattail Trail blocked between Almena and Turtle Lake, where some of the heaviest damage from the storm took place.

The “Blueberry” ATV trail between Barron and Hillsdale was impassable Monday, even by foot.

Follow the News-Shield website and Facebook page for further details on the ATV trails.