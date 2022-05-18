Soon the license plate of every vehicle traveling in and out of Barron will be logged into a database for police to access.
Barron City Council approved the purchase of two license plate reading cameras from Flock Safety at a cost of $5,700 at its May 10 meeting.
Police chief Joe Vierkandt said his department could set up alerts for certain plate numbers. Some could be tied to Amber Alerts for missing children or Silver Alerts for missing people with dementia or other mental conditions. The cameras could also help in locating people wanted on warrant.
Alerts go to police officers within seconds of when a plate is read.
“I think this will dramatically assist us with our work,” said Vierkandt. “It’s another ability to use technology to better serve people.”
License plate numbers would be saved for 30 days. Police would be able to look back in that database and see what vehicles were traveling through at certain hours or even sort by vehicle type or color.
“You can really customize what you’re looking for in a suspect vehicle,” said Vierkandt.
He said the cameras aren’t designed to detect violations, such as expired registration or violating traffic signals.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said he is hoping to see Flock cameras in multiple Barron County communities.
“It’s really a crime-fighting tool,” he said.
Fitzgerald said he is planning to get at least four for the sheriff’s department, hoping to post them along Hwy. 53 and in some smaller communities.
Flock cameras are already working in Barron County. Rice Lake had 12 up during a 45-day trial period with Flock, and will continue to use eight cameras going forward.
“It’s a tool that is extremely useful for public safety,” said Rice Lake police chief Steve Roux.
In a presentation to the Rice Lake City Council Roux gave nine examples of the cameras assisting in cases. The cameras helped recover stolen vehicles. A person involved in a domestic incident was located within minutes. A vehicle involved in a gas drive-off was tracked down. A suspected vehicle from a drug transaction was located.
Vierkandt said he can think of many scenarios where these types of cameras could help.
“Think of incidents that occurred in our past and how this could have assisted,” he said.
Flock cameras are currently being used in more than 1,500 cities in the U.S.
