Barron welcomed a contingent of motorcycle-mounted veterans for a special event last week.
Special Operations Association Riders from several states held their once a year reunion in Barron from Wednesday to Sunday. The primary objective of the event was to honor the 132 soldiers missing in action from Military Assistance Command, Vietnam Studies and Observations Group, or MACV-SOG. The special operations unit conducted unconventional warfare missions behind enemy lines in North Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.
Special Operations Association Riders and members of the local community honored their memory Saturday, June 14, at Wayside Cemetery in Barron, by reading each of the 132 names and placing a carnation at a memorial wreath. Members of several local veterans organizations came together to provide a color guard for the event
Each year the group holds this ceremony in a different place, depending on which member volunteers to host. The local host this year was Amor “Red” Surgenor, of the Town of Vance Creek, and his wife, Sue, as well as Joe Johnson, the Surgenors’ neighbor and a member of several local veterans groups.
“Everyone had a good time,” said Surgenor. “The hospitality of Barron was over the top.”
Sue added, “We felt we had the red carpet pulled out for us in Barron.”
Johnson said the guests enjoyed excellent accommodations at the Cobblestone Inn & Suites and outstanding food and service from Rolling Oaks. They also dined at the Five O’ Clock Club near Cumberland, took “huey” helicopter rides at the New Richmond airport and went for several rides touring the countryside, going as far as Duluth and the High Ground Veterans Memorial at Neillsville.
“Everyone was very welcoming and friendly, and the area is beautiful,” said group director Marcus Whitt II.
The event was originally planned for 2020, but was cancelled due to COVID-19. Next year Special Operations Association Riders will travel to Foresttown, Tennessee, and in 2023 the reunion will be held in New Hampshire. For more information, visit www.specialoperations.org/soa/.
