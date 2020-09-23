A one-vehicle crash Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in the Dunn County community of Knapp, has claimed the life of a Menomonie woman, Sheriff Kevin Bygd announced in a press release issued Tuesday, Sept. 22.
The sheriff identified the victim as Alysha Hellekson. She passed away five days after being hospitalized with what the sheriff said were life-threatening injuries.
The crash took place at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 12 and County Hwy. Q, shortly before 12 noon Sept. 17.
The sheriff said Hellekson was driving a 1993 Chevrolet truck, going north on Hwy Q, when she failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection with U.S. Hwy. 12.
The vehicle continued across the highway and entered the ditch, then struck a tree and entered the property of Mattison Construction, where it struck a pile of new guardrail sections.
Hellekson had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Menomonie Fire Department. She was flown from the scene by Mayo Helicopter to Mayo- Eau Claire.
Bygd said the Hellekson was wearing a seatbelt, but that speed appears to have been a factor in the crash.
