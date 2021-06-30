It doesn’t get better than this

The weather was perfect and the crowd was large for the appearance of hometown music legend Chris Kroeze last Wednesday evening at Anderson Park in Barron. The event was sponsored by Barron Electric Co-op under the auspices of the Barron Chamber of Commerce. The appreciative crowd, at times during his performance, joined Kroeze in song as both kids and adults danced in front of the entertainment stage. Excited children were packed into the new playground equipment area at the park, a testament to the foresight of the of the city, organizations and individuals who contributed to the project. Photo by Jim Bell

Hundreds of people attended Barron Chamber of Commerce’s Music in the Park featuring Chris Kroeze, according to Barron Electric Cooperative.

Barron Electric sponsored the event and sold concessions as a fundraiser for the Never Forgotten Honor Flight. More than $6,300 was raised; Barron Electric will also seek matching donations from their lender, CoBank, and Federated Youth Foundation, a fund consisting of unclaimed capital credits.

The Never Forgotten Honor Flight is a not-for-profit organization of dedicated volunteers providing Veterans with respect, gratitude and honor, by flying them free of charge to Washington D.C. to visit their memorials.

There are Barron Electric members on the Honor Flight waiting list, and Barron Electric is proud to help sponsor them. Veterans from the Merchant Marine, WWII, Korea, or Vietnam era can complete an online application at neverforgottenhonorflight.com/application to sign up for the Honor Flight. For questions, contact 715-573-8519.