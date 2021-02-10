When Barron County acquired a nearly $700,000 federal grant to help it fight a growing problem with methamphetamine abusers who were losing their children to foster homes, it faced several challenges.
First, who would create, run and oversee the program?
How would the county know if progress was being made?
Was there anywhere else in the country where the same strategy was being tried? Would it work here?
How would Barron County know it had succeeded in persuading meth users to change their behavior?
And, maybe most importantly, could the county succeed in reuniting children with their parents who had abused meth?
For starters, there wasn’t much of a track record to work with. Out of the more than 3,000 counties in the United States, only 11 of them got grants from the U.S. Department of Justice to set up a program like this.
Even more of a challenge was the fact that Barron was the only county in Wisconsin to get the grant.
Now halfway through the first of a three-year, program, Family Treatment Court works with a dozen families, including 18 adults and 22 children.
Each family works with a treatment court coordinator, a social worker and, where needed, a number of other social service providers.
Families make frequent court appearances, where judges check on the progress that the parents have made.
In a story appearing in the Feb. 3 News-Shield, the program was described from the perspective of Judge James Babler, who oversees the three-branch Barron County Circuit Court.
In this story, the program is viewed by District Attorney Brian Wright, Health and Human Services Director Stacey Frolik, and Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
A trip to Iowa
Seven Barron County residents and officials recently went to southeastern Iowa to look at a family treatment court in Wapello County (Ottumwa is the county seat), Frolik said in a Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 email.
She said the group met with case workers and attended court proceedings. The visitors were given time to ask about how the Wapello County program was planned and implemented, including “lessons learned, specific ideas that worked well for them, (and) barriers they have encountered.”
Babler said the Iowa visit was discussed at an early February meeting of Barron County’s Family Treatment Court Oversight Committee (see infographic).
“We learned that if the right people are committed to the program, it can be highly successful,” Frolik said.
“We knew the level of commitment, collaboration and partnerships we have in Barron County run deep -- which gave us a huge amount of confidence that we would be able to create a successful and sustainable court.”
Choices and consequences
Wright said that a key part of Family Treatment Court is its setting – everything that happens is in a criminal justice environment, in which an offense has been committed, but that other choices are available to offenders and their families.
How and when offenders become part of “alternative” procedures (like Family Treatment Court) is part of the “charging decision” made by his office, Wright added. And that decision is a result of consultation between the District Attorney’s office and the people on the front lines – the officers who arrest the defendants.
“Law enforcement plays a central role in the fight against methamphetamine,” Wright said. “(We) communicate regularly with law enforcement when it comes to charging decisions and the alternative (programs) when it comes to prosecuting possession of methamphetamine cases.”
But, is a courtroom the best place to address the problem? In Feb. 1, 2021, story by reporter Clyde Hughes, United Press International reported the state of Oregon became the first in the country to decriminalize use of small amounts of illicit drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin.
Approved by referendum last fall, the Oregon law converts possession of less than two grams of meth from a felony to a civil offense carrying a fine of $100, Hughes reported.
“The new law … also uses tens of millions of dollars from Oregon's marijuana tax to fund addiction treatment for violators,” he added. “Advocates of the new law believe there will be significant savings from the reduction of arrests and incarceration.”
Wright said he hopes such a law is never enacted in Wisconsin.
“What it would mean is that we, as a society, are willing to accept a sizeable percentage of our population, many of whom are in their 20s and 30s, (and) at what should be the prime of their lives, addicted to hard core drugs,” he said.
This is bad policy, even if the state saves money spent prosecuting meth possession and uses it to treat offenders (as Oregon is doing), Wright added.
“In addition to the personal toll I see on a daily basis, in my work as a prosecutor … I have always considered the idea of legalizing highly addictive drugs such as methamphetamine as a national security issue,” he said.
“If we were attacked by a foreign adversary, the defense of our country could be compromised if a sizeable percentage of our younger population is … addicted to drugs such as methamphetamine.”
In contrast, Family Treatment Court “requires an individualized and targeted response that is offered to individuals and families who are truly motivated and want to make the changes that will be asked of them,” Wright said.
“It is less about numbers and more about identifying those persons and families who are a good fit for a particular alternative court.”
From the front lines
Fitzgerald said that while his department tries “to help everyone that is on meth, the problem is that most meth users don't want help when they are on meth due to the addiction.”
After their arrest, defendants can choose “programs while they are in jail, (and) alternative sanctions from the courts and District Attorney’s office, but the person has to want help,” he added.
The very fact that the inmate is isolated from drugs, drug dealers, and financial issues makes it possible for those who want help to get help, Fitzgerald added.
One alternative is Restart, an in-jail program for inmates, he said.
“Jail can cause other stressors in the person's life (but) this program tries to get people to realize there is more in the world than meth, and people do care about them,” Fitzgerald said.
“It is just sometimes, the money and addiction behind meth is just too strong,” he added. “Treatment is the answer, but getting people to stay in treatment is the issue.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.