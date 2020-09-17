The Barron County Highway Department will close a bridge on County Hwy. D near Barron from Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, through the middle of November, in order to replace a bridge over Four Mile Creek.
The project location is half a mile west of Wisconsin Hwy. 25, the Highway Department announced in a Thursday, Sept. 17, press release.
It is suggested that drivers use County Hwy. F, U.S. Hwy. 8, and Wisconsin Hwy. 25 to detour around the bridge closure.
Read the Sept. 23 issue of the News-Shield for further details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.