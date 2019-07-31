Although the actual numbers aren’t known yet, workers for Barron Electric Cooperative had put in an estimated 3,500 hours restoring power to more than 9,000 members in the wake of the July 19, 2019, storm, company officials estimated Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Barron was assisted by more than 65 crews from half a dozen other cooperatives in the region, all of whom worked on power restoration in the week following the storm, according to Carrie Baribeau, company marketing specialist.
“We had more than 9,000 members who were without power (and) it took nine days to restore everyone we could restore,” she said.
Two private contractors were hired to clear tree damage and reset broken poles. They, in turn, brought in derrick trucks, track machines and bucket trucks. The work hours put in by these crews have yet to be reported, she added.
The heaviest damage was reported west of Barron near Upper Turtle, Loon, Echo and Horseshoe lakes in an area bounded roughly by three communities -- Almena on the east, Comstock on the north, and Turtle Lake on the south, the company said. Heavy damage also extended west of this area into Polk County.
“There are still approximately 25 members in these areas who are still without power due to significant damage at their properties,” Baribeau said. “These members will be reconnected after their electricians complete work at their homes/cabins.”
The Chetek area also had significant damage, she added.
“This storm was widespread, and we focused on main lines prior to individual (members). Once all the primary lines are up, then we drill down to members that are on those smaller taps.”
