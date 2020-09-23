Barron Area School Board members agreed Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, to create a committee to interview three people who have expressed an interest in filling out the unexpired term of Board member Mike Dietrich.
A representative from the city of Barron on the nine-member board, Dietrich resigned his position earlier this month after moving outside the district boundaries.
Those who will be interviewed include Barron residents Kate Vruwink, Joe Johnston and Tom Warnberg, board president Jeffrey Nelson announced at the board’s regular monthly meeting.
After the interview process is complete, the committee will recommend an appointee at the board’s next regularly-scheduled monthly meeting on Monday, Oct. 19.
According to the district office, the new member will be sworn into office that night. He or she will complete the three-year term of office, which expires in April 2021.
In other action at its regular monthly meeting Monday, Sept. 21, the Barron Area School Board:
• Paid August 2020 bills totaling $949,385.89
• Hired Chad Massie, middle school volleyball coach, Erik Nelson, substitute teacher, Rylie Williams, worker in the “Bear Cub Den,” and Donnette Mickelson, advisor for the National Honor Society.
• Adjourned to executive session “to consider financial, medical, social or personal histories or disciplinary data” regarding a personnel issue, under terms of the Wisconsin Open Meeting Law.
