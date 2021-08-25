COVID-19 is continuing to surge in Barron County.
The county’s public health department reported Monday, Aug. 23, that 92 new cases were reported in the past week. That is up from 77 the week prior.
Throughout the current surge, the vast majority of new infections are among unvaccinated people. Of those 92 new cases, 73 were in unvaccinated people and 19 were in people who had been vaccinated.
About 47% of Barron County’s population has been vaccinated.
“It is important to remember that the overwhelming majority of Wisconsin’s COVID-19 burden comes from those who are not fully vaccinated,” said Traci DeSalvo, director of Bureau of Communicable Diseases at Wisconsin Department of Health Services, in a media briefing on Thursday, Aug. 19.
She added, “Getting vaccinated, wearing masks and following the science will make it possible to protect ourselves and our communities as we move through this current surge. However, because no vaccine is 100% effective, we do expect some infections among fully vaccinated people.”
Pushback
Barron County has no overarching mask mandate but does require them on County property.
However, this did not stop about 20 unmasked people from sitting in on the County DHHS Committee’s 9 a.m. meeting on Monday.
Eight spoke during public comment. Like some had at the County Board meeting last week, commenters railed against masks and the COVID-19 vaccines.
Public Health director Laura Sauve responded later in the meeting.
“I think one of the things we have talked about throughout was protecting the hospital system,” she said. “There is a strain on our health care system right now.”
On Monday, Marshfield Clinic posted the following to its social media: “We are experiencing a significant number of calls to our Nurse Line as COVID-19 cases and exposures increase in our area. We apologize for long wait times. We will call you back as soon as possible.
Please call 911 if you have an emergency. If this is an urgent health concern, please go to our Urgent Care or Emergency Department locations. Please continue to social distance and wear masks in public.”
Sauve said she is hoping that enough precautions will subdue the current surge.
“We can learn from what’s happening in southern states. We can learn from what happened here last fall,” she said.
The exchange between Sauve and the unmasked crowd did get heated as Sauve was accused of misconstruing some remarks and censoring people.
Sauve said one person was blocked from the Barron County Public Health Facebook page because they took a photo from her personal Facebook account of Sauve’s family and modified it with a threatening message.
Sauve said later in the meeting, “I apologize. I’m angry. It has been a long year.”
Before the close of the meeting members of the committee discussed how to better deal with public comments, perhaps by using a moderator and/or a town hall format.
Tuesday afternoon, a committee of Barron County officials dropped its mask mandate for employees on county property. The decision as made by a special committee
There is no public mandate whatsoever. Masks are merely “recommended” for all persons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.