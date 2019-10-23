A 37-year-old Ladysmith man was injured in a hunting accident in the town of Rusk, Rusk County, on Saturday evening, Oct. 19.
According to the Department of Natural Resources, Ken Campbell, 38, and Cory Schindler, 37, both of Ladysmith, were hunting waterfowl. Both attempted to reach a harvested duck when their canoe capsized. During this, Campbell’s firearm went off, injuring Schindler.
Marshfield Medical Center Ambulance and Chetek Fire Department responded to the intersection of County Hwy. D and Ten Mile Road, east of Chetek.
A Life Link III helicopter airlifted the man to Mayo hospital in Eau Claire, where Schindler was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries.
