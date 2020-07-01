Prairie Farm-Sheridan, Ridgeland-Wilson and Dallas-Sioux Creek firefighters converged on the scene of a structure fire before dawn Monday, June 29, 2020, at a location in northern Dunn County, according to area firefighters and Barron County dispatch logs.
The blaze broke out in the midst of a lightning-filled thunderstorm that dropped nearly five inches of rain on the area, sources said. Sources didn’t confirm whether lightning was the cause of the fire.
Prairie Farm-Sheridan Fire Department spokesperson Lynn Bartlett said hers was the primary responding department. She referred other questions to Fire Chief Gary LaBlanc, who was not available for comment prior to the News-Shield press deadline late Tuesday afternoon, June 30.
According to Barron County dispatch logs, the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department sent word to Barron dispatchers at 3:51 a.m. Monday for a “fully involved” barn fire in the 14000 block of Dunn County Hwy. VV, about five miles west of Ridgeland.
Sheriff’s deputies told Barron County dispatchers that the fire was rapidly approaching a shed where tractors and gas tanks were stored, and reported “several large explosions” in the vicinity of the shed.
Shortly before 4 a.m., Prairie Farm-Sheridan put out a call to Ridgeland-Wilson and Dallas-Sioux Creek asking for tanker support.
According to Ridgeland-Wilson Fire Chief Matt Schleusner, his department “sent out a full response” with three pieces of equipment and approximately 10 firefighters.
Firefighters were on the scene for approximately six hours, all told, and emergency responders reported leaving the scene at about 10 a.m. Monday, June 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.