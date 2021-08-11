One person is dead and another injured after fleeing from a police traffic stop shortly after midnight on Friday, Aug. 6, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
The victim was 25-year-old Liban K. Abdi, according to the crash report filed by the sheriff’s department. Adbi’s address was listed as Greeley, Colo., but he had been living in the Barron area for a short time, said Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
The driver of the car, Mohamed Ahmed Shire, 45, of Barron, was arrested after the crash and is charged with two felonies—vehicle operator fleeing an officer and operating while intoxicated (5th or 6th offense).
According to the criminal complaint filed in the Barron County District Attorney’s office:
At approximately 12:10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, a Barron County Sheriff’s Department officer observed an eastbound vehicle leaving Barron and accelerating as it came out of a curve on Hwy. 8 east of 17th Street. The officer recorded a speed of 72 mph as the vehicle passed him going the other way. The officer turned around and pulled the vehicle over after it had turned south onto Hwy. O (18th Street).
The officer observed two people in the vehicle, and the driver identified himself as Shire. The officer reported that he immediately noticed a strong odor of intoxicants in the vehicle, and observed two open bottles of beer that had liquid in them.
The officer attempted to conduct a field sobriety test on Shire, but he started walking back toward his vehicle. The officer ordered Shire to stop, but he refused. The officer grabbed him, but Shire was able to get back in his vehicle and close the door.
The officer retreated to his squad car and drew his service weapon while repeatedly commanding the driver to once again exit the vehicle.
The defendant started his vehicle and drove off at a high rate of speed. The officer pursued, but the fleeing vehicle reached speeds of more than 100 mph and the officer lost sight of it after it failed to stop for a stop sign at Hwy. D (7th Avenue).
The officer terminated the pursuit near 5th Avenue, but later saw a vehicle crashed at the T-intersection of Hwys. A and O.
The vehicle, a 2013 Chevy Equinox SUV, had struck a tree and was badly damaged. Officers reported that the vehicle was split open and the passenger seat dislodged. The passenger had been pushed into the back seat, showed no signs of life and was later pronounced deceased at the scene.
The vehicle was still running and Shire was seated in the driver’s seat. He was alert and able to speak to the officer. Shire was transported to a Barron hospital, medically cleared and consented to a blood draw before being taken to the Barron County Jail.
Shire has five previous OWI convictions between 2008 and 2011.
Aside from the two felonies, Shire is also charged with traffic offenses of possessing open intoxicants in a vehicle, failing to stop for a stop sign, operating left of center line and speeding (16-19 mph over limit).
Shire’s was released on a $5,000 signature bond on Monday, Aug. 9. His initial appearance was Wednesday, Aug. 11, and his preliminary hearing will be Aug. 26.
On Wednesday, when asked if additional charges against Shire would be considered, Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright said, "Yes. Awaiting test results from blood sample that was sent to Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene for analysis."
