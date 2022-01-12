A former Barron County man was killed in an explosion at a repair garage in northeastern Wisconsin on Dec. 31, 2021.
Timothy Cook Sr., 52, of Oshkosh, and formerly of the Barron and Cameron area, was among three people killed and another injured.
The explosion was caused by a pressurized container being punctured, according to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Department.
Cook and Kenrick Larson, 49, of Neenah, died at the scene. James Moon, 60, of Keshena, died at a hospital on Jan. 1, 2022. Brandi Sprang, 45, of Keshena, was injured and hospitalized.
The explosion happened at about 12:30 p.m. at the garage near the intersection of Hwys. 47 and 156 in the Town of Lessor.
