A decision on whether to build a new Barron County Highway Garage could be on the agenda of the County Board of Supervisors in time for its June 22, 2020, meeting, according to information shared at the County Board Highway Committee meeting Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Barron.
The issue was to have been discussed Monday, April 27, by the County Board meeting as a “Committee of the Whole.” But the meeting was cancelled by the statewide Safer at Home restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Committee members at the meeting included supervisors Dale Heneke, Dist. 29, towns of Maple Plain and Lakeland, (committee chair); Roberta Mosentine Dist. 11, city of Barron; Jim Gores, Dist. 9, Almena and town of Clinton; and County Board Chair Louie Okey, Dist. 16, town of Cedar Lake, along with county staff members.
They agreed that the timeline doesn’t allow the county to move through the necessary steps to put the roughly $25 million proposal before the public, poll all of the supervisors for their input, and make the decision at the May 18 meeting of the Board of Supervisors.
County Administrator Jeff French said he wanted to put the garage proposal before all the supervisors (as a committee of the whole) to avoid the disagreements that preceded the construction of the $11 million County Justice Center more than a decade ago.
If county authorities do decide to build the garage, the process will be best served by allowing input from the public and all 29 supervisors before it reaches the full County Board, he added.
“If we do that, let’s plan another month out and aim at the June (County Board) meeting,” said Highway Commissioner Mark Servi.
Okey proposed a committee of the whole meeting on Wednesday, May 27, a day Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order expires.
“If things go awry, so be it,” he said. “But if we can hold (the meeting) then, we could go to a June 4 meeting for the Highway Committee.”
The final decision could be made at the County Board’s June 22 meeting, Okey noted.
The proposal includes three other buildings on the Highway Department campus:
• A 33,500 square-foot cold storage building.
• A garage west of Wisconsin Hwy. 25 (Seventh Street), near the site of an existing garage built in 2015, which would house vehicles owned by the Aging and Disability Resource Center, as well as passenger vehicles now parked outside behind the County Government Center.
• A two-compartment wash bay, also on land west of Hwy. 25, to include automatic and hand-wash facilities.
Together with the main garage and other proposed additions, the total project cost has been estimated at about $25 million.
