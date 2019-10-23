Creditors with claims against the company that owns Superior Silica Sands have been given more time to file documentation with Federal Bankruptcy Court before the company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy process can enter its final phase, a company official said Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
Emerge Energy Services and its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands, both of Fort Worth, Tex., filed for bankruptcy in mid-July of this year.
On Oct. 21, Rick Shearer, chief executive officer with Superior Silica Sands, said the delay could push the process into early to mid-November.
According to documents filed with bankruptcy court in Wilmington, Del., individuals and companies with claims against Emerge and Superior Silica were given until Thursday, Oct. 17, to vote on the pending bankruptcy plan.
But Shearer said that a new ruling means that “the creditors can have more time to finalize their material. Originally we thought the process would be over by late October. The exact date is unknown, but we anticipate that it will be early to mid-November before the process is behind us.”
When the process began, Emerge Energy’s lenders agreed to put up to $35 million in a “debtor possession fund” to provide the company with operating cash while the restructuring takes place.
Once the Chapter 11 process is over, “our bank will formally take ownership of the company, a new board of directors will be appointed, and then we’ll move forward,” Shearer said Monday.
What that means for Superior Silica’s Barron County operations is still unknown, he added.
“The new owners and board will, basically, assess everything within the business model,” he said.
Chetek company continues lobbying
In the meantime, one of Supeior Silica’s competitors is moving forward with an effort to improve sand rail shipping in Barron County.
Two officials with Northern Industrial Sands said they continue to push for a joining of the Union Pacific and Canadian National rail lines at Cameron.
Although some work was done on the junction of the two rail lines when CN rebuilt its track in 2012, there is still a mile of abandoned track from within the village limits to a point about one mile to the south, according to a message from Larry McGlumphy, general manager, and Katie Fortin, logistics and special projects manager for the company.
Earlier this year, Northern Industrial Sands’ campaign to improve the rail connection won approval from the Barron County Board of Supervisors.
“The space between failure and success is literally less than a mile away,” Fortin noted in an Oct. 10 announcement. “We must gain rail access to the Cameron Interchange -- the gateway to the global marketplace.”
