A group of missionaries and family members has not been released after being kidnapped in Haiti almost 1 month ago.
Christian Aid Ministries, the Ohio organization that was in charge of the group, has asked people to pray for the hostages, kidnappers and governments involved in the situation.
There were 17 individuals kidnapped on Oct. 16. The ages of the adults being held captive range from 18 to 48. The ages of the children are 8 months, 3 years, 6 years, 13 years and 15 years. These families are from Amish, Mennonite and other conservative Anabaptist communities in Wisconsin, Ohio, Michigan, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Oregon and Ontario, Canada.
A Rusk County family of four attends Sheldon Mennonite Church southwest of Conrath. They are among those kidnapped.
The Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 American and Canadian missionaries has shown the U.S. proof the missionaries are still alive, a senior Biden administration official said.
The official would not give details about the proof or the condition of the missionaries, Reuters reported.
The leader of the 400 Mawozo gang, Wilson Joseph, said in a video in October the hostages would be killed if the gang’s demands were not met. The gang asked for $17 million, apparently $1 million for each individual kidnapped.
“I swear that if I don’t get what I want, I prefer to kill the Americans. I’ll put a bullet in each of their heads,” Joseph said in the video.
The missionaries were not present in the video.
Details about the efforts to retrieve the victims have been sparse since the kidnapping. President Joe Biden is being briefed daily, officials have said.
Christian Aid Ministries officials said they have had no contact with the missionaries and asked for continued prayers.
“The past three weeks have been an intense journey, but God has faithfully carried us and the families of the hostages. We trust He has been carrying the hostages as well,” said a Christian Aid Ministries website post dated Friday, Nov. 6. “Though the hostages face difficult circumstances, we pray that God will give them joy and reminders of His faithfulness and goodness.”
“Even though we have no way of communicating with the hostages, we wish them the hope-filled encouragement of Jeremiah 29:11—For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, says the Lord, thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and a hope,” the website posting stated.
“If we had a way to speak to the hostages, we would assure them they are constantly in our thoughts and prayers, we are working for their return, and many believers around the world are remembering them. As usual, our staff members will continue to monitor this situation tomorrow and Sunday. However, we will not post statements over the weekend unless there is something notable to report. Continue to pray,” the website posting stated.
The hostages were on a mission trip when they were taken. Their vehicle was hijacked at gunpoint outside Port-au-Prince, while on their way to the airport after working at an orphanage that receives support from Christian Aid Ministries.
Before the kidnapping, their work throughout Haiti included supporting thousands of needy school children, distributing Bibles and Christian literature, supplying medicines for numerous clinics, teaching Haitian pastors and providing food for the elderly and vulnerable, according to Christian Aid Ministries. In recent months, they were actively involved in coordinating a rebuilding project for those who lost their homes in the August 2021 earthquake.
The 400 Mawozo began as small-time local thieves and rose to become one of Haiti’s most feared gangs, controlling a swathe of countryside east of the capital Port-au-Prince, according to security experts.
The incident has focused global attention on Haiti’s dire kidnapping problem, which has worsened amid economic and political crises and spiraling violence.
In July, President Jovenel Moise was assassinated. A few weeks later, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, devastating the south of the country.
Haitian officials have said the nation’s cash-strapped government is not involved in any of the negotiations and is in no position to pay any ransom amount.
An elderly pastor who was kidnapped earlier this month by armed men dressed as Haitian National Police officers has reportedly been released. The 79-year-old pastor’s ransom had been paid, but then his captors refused to release him.
Pastor Jean Pierre Ferrer Michel, a founding member of the church Jesus Center, was abducted on Oct. 3 by the 400 Mawozo gang. His release was announced Tuesday in a video posted on Facebook by his daughter.
The Miami Herald reported that a ransom of $300,000 was paid in exchange for his release and another member of his congregation.
Délex Etienne, a Haitian communications consultant tweeted that an additional $250,000 was paid.
The White House reiterated its guidance to Americans not to visit Haiti, noting a State Department warning against travel to the Caribbean nation is at its highest level as U.S. law enforcement grapples with the hostage crisis.
The U.S. Department of State currently recommends U.S. citizens do not travel to Haiti due to kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and COVID-19.
The U.S. State Department Bureau of Consular Affairs issued a Level 4 Travel Advisory for Haiti on Aug. 23. It says do not travel to Haiti due to kidnapping, crime, civil unrest and COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.