VFW Post 8338, Barron, will cease operations at its canteen (bar) on Saturday, Aug. 31, according to an announcement released Tuesday, July 9.
“The facility will continue to function as an event center open to all public and private events,” said a statement released by the post and including the names of David Peterson, post commander, and Mark Klein Sr., vice commander.
The release said VFW members “(have) voted to focus on local giving and community involvement. With this change, (VFW members) can dedicate more time and effort to (the VFW’s) philanthropic roots.”
In addition to closing the bar, VFW Post 8338’s leadership team “has been tasked with selling or upgrading the facilities,” the statement said. Upon the sale of the building, “a new or existing site within the Barron area will be selected for a veterans center,” the statement added.
“The Canteen and building have been a fixture in the community for more than 60 years,” Peterson said. “We want to focus on the community and local causes. We believe there is a need for an event center for community focused events and larger groups. A new or different building is the right move for us to continue serving the community.”
After the Aug. 31 date, the VFW building will serve as “a new private meeting space in the Barron area,” the statement said. “The center will be free for current members of any of the local veteran groups. Local nonprofits and charities may be offered a discount rent or rental fee waiver.”
For information, or to rent the hall, contact the post at vfw8338@yahoo.com or call Peterson at (715) 418-9598.
Post 8338 holds its meetings at 7 p.m. the second Monday of each month.
For further information or to join the VFW or its Auxiliary, call Peterson, (715) 537-3414.
