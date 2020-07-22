With a vote of two in support and the 25 against (and two absent), a resolution to declare Barron County a “constitutional county” failed to pass at the Barron County Board of Supervisors’ meeting on Monday evening, July 20.
The resolution—that declared the county was against any laws that would infringe upon the U.S. Constitution and specifically the 10 amendments in the Bill of Rights—came about from a group of citizens seeking to enshrine the Second Amendment’s the right to bear arms.
Board Chair Louie Okey, District 16, towns of Cedar Lake, Doyle and Oak Grove, said the issue had been discussed at the June and July executive committee meetings. This smaller committee deals with county policies and administrative issues and makes recommendations to the full, 29-member board.
The group of citizens, organized on a Facebook page called “Make Barron County, Wisconsin, a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary County” approached the county earlier this year with a petition, signed by dozens of gun-rights supporters. They wanted the county to officially oppose any local or state legislation that would threaten the right to keep and bear arms, would ban the possession and/or use of any firearm now in the possession of county residents, would require a firearms owner I.D. card, would tax the possession of firearms or ammunition or would require the registration and/or confiscation of weapons and ammunition.
The petition was organized by Rice Lake resident Ronnie Van Erp and presented by Clayton resident Charles Berger to the board’s executive committee on June 3.
At the June 3 meeting, Berger said the goal of the resolution was to clarify that the sheriff and deputies would not enforce any unconstitutional gun control laws nor appropriate any money for that purpose.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald advised caution, stating he took his orders from the Constitution, not the county board. He said a resolution enacted by Marquette County, declaring, more broadly, that it was a “constitutional county” was a better idea.
The committee voted to have the county’s attorney draft a constitutional county resolution similar to Marquette County’s, for consideration at the July executive committee meeting.
At the July 8 executive committee meeting, the committee voted six to three to have the constitutional county resolution go before the full board.
Twenty-seven board members were present on July 20. Absent were supervisors Pam Fall, District 6, towns of Arland and Prairie Farm and village of Prairie Farm; and Don Horstman, District 26, towns of Cumberland and Stanfold.
During public comments taken at the beginning of Monday’s meeting, resident Susan Brooks, of Almena, said the supervisors had sworn an oath of office to uphold the U.S. and Wisconsin constitutions. She warned that there would be confusion because the resolution was redundant.
“I’m not against gun rights, just that the county shouldn’t be taking up national issues,” Okey said after bringing the matter to the floor.
Former county board supervisor Keith Hardie was invited to speak. He said he became upset when he heard about this resolution, adding that he knows the oath of office that the supervisors took to uphold the U.S. and Wisconsin constitutions. He said he trusted them to follow that.
“There’s more to this Constitution than the first two amendments. There’s a whole bunch of stuff telling the safeguards and checks and balances that government must follow to do their job correctly,” Hardie said.
Supervisor Terry Lee, District 4, town of Prairie Lake, said he was opposed to the resolution. With their oath, it was redundant and irrelevant, he said. “We have neither the right nor the authority to change, amend, expand or interpret that Constitution. If we pass this resolution, we’re basically doing what this resolution says we can’t do,” Lee said.
He added, if approved, it set the precedent for a reverse resolution to be enacted in the future.
If the board started “playing games” with the constitution, Supervisor Bob Rogers, District 1, city of Chetek and town of Chetek, said he’d trust the county’s attorney to tell them if they strayed too far. He agreed with Brooks and Hardie’s arguments.
Rogers added that, while fundamental, the right to bear arms was not unlimited and this position was supported by both the U.S. and Wisconsin supreme courts. Current laws banned guns from felons and those deemed by courts to be mentally unstable.
“If we pass this resolution, we better be prepared to argue that convicted felons should be allowed to possess firearms. Do we really want to go there? I don’t think so,” Rogers said, urging the board to vote against the resolution.
Supervisor Bill Schradle, District 7, towns of Turtle Lake, Vance Creek and Prairie Farm, agreed with Rogers. He was a firm constitutionalist, but this resolution opened up a box of post-constitutional issues.
Warning about guns being taken way in other countries, Supervisor Roberta Mosentine, District 11, city of Barron, said she was not for this resolution either.
Supervisor Gary Taxdahl, District 8, village of Turtle Lake and town of Almena, said he would like to hear from the supporters of the resolution. Okey said they had talked at length with him, the executive committee and with county administrator Jeff French. The reasoning seemed self-evident, Okey said.
The board briefly discussed how to move forward. They could either vote on the matter or make no motion so the resolution died without action. Supervisor Jim Gores, District 9, village of Almena and town of Clinton, said a vote should be taken, else it would “hang in the air.”
Gores made a motion to approve the resolution and was seconded by Rogers.
On a roll call vote, 25 supervisors, including Gores and Rogers, voted “no,” against the resolution. Supervisors Bill Effertz, District 27, towns of Crystal Lake and Almena and city of Cumberland; and Steve Johnson, District 13, village of Cameron, voted “yes,” in favor of the resolution.
