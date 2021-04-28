Results of the Barron School referendum on the Spring Election ballot has been confirmed after a recount Thursday, April 22.
The recount revealed three more “Yes” votes for Question #1, which asked if the district should borrow an additional $24.5 to pay for a variety of facilities improvements.
After the recount, the tally is 740 “Yes” and 725 “No.”
“This recount really reinforces that our community truly Backs our Bears,” said Superintendent Diane Tremblay. “This work will upgrade our Safety and Security, increase educational adequacy, which will improve classroom climates, and finally complete much needed infrastructure upgrades that are going to impact all schools and all students at BASD.”
The additional yes votes were found in the City of Barron. According to the school district’s Board of Canvassers, those three votes were not detected by a machine because the “voter did not make the indicator clear enough for the machine to count it.”
Canvassers were Sue Hanson and Dallas Sloan, with assistance from school district administrative assistant Carissa Cutsforth and Barron County Clerk DeeAnn Cook.
The recount was conducted after a petition was filed by school district resident Walter Herrman, who paid $2,070 for the recount.
That amount includes $100 each to Sloan and Hanson for five hours of work, $292 to school board secretary Kelli Rasmussen for six hours of work and $951 to school administration assistant Carissa Cutsforth for 25 hours of work, plus $94 for mileage to drive to Dunn County for ballots and $553 to Axley and Brynelson, LLP, for legal fees.
The next step for the district is to proceed with the design schedule laid out by construction and architectural partners, Miron Construction and ISG Architecture & Planning.
The design phase is expected to last through 2021, with bidding and construction to start in 2022. Gym construction is anticipated for completion in October of 2022, while various other infrastructure improvements will be staggered throughout 2022 and 2023.
The district will also begin work to secure the $24.5 million in bonds for the project.
The foundation for the proposed referendum is about $16.6 million in general maintenance in buildings and outdoor infrastructure as well as safety and security features across the district.
On top of that, there are a dozen specific proposed upgrades, with estimated costs, including:
• At Woodland Elementary: Multi-purpose cafeteria addition and bleachers ($948,000), instructional media center update ($200,000).
• At Riverview Middle School: Tech ed updates ($482,000), tech ed equipment ($100,000) traffic flow improvements and additional parking ($350,000).
• At Barron High School: Science classroom update ($390,000), instructional media center finish update ($280,000), small group breakout space, competitive gym addition ($4.6 million), traffic flow improvements and additional parking ($250,000).
The $16.6 million in general maintenance is split across the district as follows:
• $75,208 to the District Office.
• $80,505 to Almena Elementary.
• $376,804 to Ridgeland-Dallas Elementary.
• $3.9 million to Woodland Elementary.
• $5.6 million to Riverview Middle School.
• $6.9 million to Barron High School, including $371,274 in safety and security upgrades.
“We are excited to continue our positive partnership with the community as we build a better tomorrow for our Bears,” said Tremblay. “We will be reporting quarterly to all of our district residents regarding this continuous improvement project in our district. This solution aligns effectively with our strategic planning and ensures that we achieve our district mission.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.