The July 2019 windstorm caused heavy damage to Rockman’s Woods, Barron, but restoration work is now going on, several months after loggers removed downed hardwoods from the 36-acre parcel.
Owned by Barron County, Rockman’s Woods is used each winter for cross-country skiing and snow shoeing, and is maintained by the Barron Area Nordic Trails Association.
Local resident Tyler Gruetzmacher said Thursday, May 22, 2020, that the county earned $16,000 from timber sales last year, and a portion of that money was used to hire a heavy equipment operator to smooth out the ski trails and plant fresh grass seed.
The timber income was less than had been hoped, “but the market was saturated at the time and … it was not easy work for the company that came in to do the work,” he said.
The storm took down some of the oldest and largest hardwoods, he added.
“I’ve got some photos of (oak tree trunks) that were 60 feet from ground level to the first branch … and three to four feet across at the stump.”
The logging work was done and the trails were partly restored in time for the winter ski season, one of the best in memory, Gruetzmacher added.
“It was one of the best ski winters ever out there,” he said. “We got snow at the end of November, and we didn’t lose it (for much of the winter). We had three to four months of uninterrupted skiing – there was hardly a day you couldn’t ski.”
This spring, the county hired Hillsdale-based Scheil Construction to resurface the trails.
“Just about two miles (of trail) will be reconstructed,” Gruetzmacher said.
“After the heavy work is done, we’ll be seeding, and doing final grading.”
Besides the proceeds from the timber sale, the Barron Area School District has contributed funds for seeding and will participate in the project, according to information on the BANTA Facebook page.
After grading, shaping and seeding, “the trails will be closed to use until the grass becomes established, hopefully mid-July,” the post added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.