Barron County is still seeing a steady numbers of new COVID-19 cases, while the timeline for increased vaccine supplies remains unclear.
In the week ending Tuesday, Dec. 22, 242 new COVID-19 cases were reported by Barron County Public Health. Four more people have died, bringing the death toll to 54 the county.
As of Tuesday, there were 254 active cases, down from 381 a week before.
But vaccinations have begun.
Some Cumberland Healthcare and Marshfield Clinic Rice Lake staff have received vaccines locally, while Mayo Clinic staff have been sent to Eau Claire to be vaccinated, according to Barron County Public Health Officer Laura Sauve.
Those vaccine were among an initial batch of about 35,000 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines provided to Wisconsin by the federal government.
the first doses of the Moderna vaccine were expected to arrive at health care facilities Monday, with additional shipments throughout the week, said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary for the state Department of Health Services in a media briefing Monday.
About 100,000 Moderna doses are expected to arrive in the state in the “upcoming weeks,” not all at once, according to the state DHS.
Willems Van Dijk said the state expects about 35,000 doses of the Pfizer drug “for the next few weeks,” with new projections expected “sometime in January.”
At the pace of 50,000 Pfizer doses each week, the state believed it could finish immunizing health care workers and nursing homes in nine to 10 weeks, Willems Van Dijk said. It will take longer if Wisconsin continues to receive just 35,000 Pfizer doses each week.
The state has set aside 29,000 Moderna doses of the batch of 100,000 for nursing homes. Vaccinators with CVS and Walgreens will begin giving Wisconsin nursing home residents shots next week.
She said vaccine numbers and the efficiency of administering them should improve with time, but it will be several months before the vaccine is available to everyone.
