In the next year, Barron County is due to receive more than $8,750,000 from the federal American Rescue Plan Act – all in the interest of mitigating the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and/or to help revive and expand certain business activities, such as broadband internet.
How to spend that money will be a question for county leaders as they and county administrative officials plan the 2022 county budget.
Two Rescue Plan-related topics occupied the attention of the Barron County Board of Supervisors Executive Committee at its regular monthly meeting Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the Government Center.
At the meeting, committee members:
• Agreed to create a competitive process for county Internet service providers to bid for Rescue Plan funds. Cameron-based Mosaic Technologies had asked for as much as $2 million last month, but the process was halted while the bidding plan was developed.
• Listened to proposals from three department heads for pay increases and/or bonuses for county workers who worked extra time and/or stayed on the job during the worst 15 months of the pandemic – from March 2020 to the “reopening” of the state in June 2021.
The Internet provider competitive bidding process “requires a dollar-for-dollar match” in the amount of Rescue Plan funds to be awarded to the winning bidder, County Administrator Jeff French told the committee.
But he cautioned that there are additional expenses to consider.
“Anytime we get (government funding) that’s $50,000 or more, we are responsible for auditing (how it is spent),” he said.
It could take as many as five years for the county to get through the process of auditing and accounting for the funds, French added.
He recommended the county employ the West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission to “run interference for the broadband project,” he said.
Lynn Nelson, executive director of the commission, told the committee that, after the bid process is in place, “we can decide if (Rescue Plan money), or a combination (with other funding sources) is the best way to move forward. We will then bill you (for services rendered).
Louie Okey, Dist. 16, town of Cedar Lake and county board chair, said that “if we went ahead and picked (an Internet) provider, we might have a lot of other angry providers that didn’t get a chance to bid. A ‘request for proposals’ does this the right way.”
Three department heads appeared to ask the committee to consider “premium pay” for the efforts of essential workers during the pandemic, including Circuit Court Judge James Babler, Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald and Health and Human Services director Stacey Frolik.
Babler pointed out that during the pandemic, Barron County staged 26 in-person criminal trials, compared to zero trials in Dane County.
Fitzgerald said the topic of pay bonuses is “complicated, and some employees may be upset, (because) it may not be possible for every department head to compensate everyone.”
Frolik said that DHHS case workers continued at-home visits with client families through most of the pandemic.
French told the committee that instead of paying county employees, Barron County used its earlier COVID funding from the Trump Administration to “help keep nursing homes open.”
In other action at its Thursday, July 8, meeting, the Executive Committee voted to:
• Allow contractors working on new county Highway Department buildings to post video footage of work on their social media platforms and websites. Supervisor Karolyn Bartlett, …Dist. 5, town and village of Dallas, said the approval must include a disclaimer that the county isn’t endorsing the video posts.
• Loan $125,000 to the Barron County Fair Association to improve electric installations at the county fairgrounds.
• Spend $61,980 to purchase updated body cameras for the Sheriff’s Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.