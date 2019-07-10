A 45-year-old woman was flown by air ambulance after her motorcycle collided with a bear, and a 42-year-old Ridgeland man was issued a citation in connection with an alleged domestic abuse incident, in a pair of incidents that took place in Dunn County over the Fourth of July weekend, authorities said Monday, July 8, 2019.
According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department, the accident involving a bear and motorcycle took place Saturday, July 6, near N11045 Wisconsin Hwy. 25, about 10 miles south of Ridgeland.
Boyceville Ambulance responded to the scene, and the 45-year-old victim, Dawn Marie Albright, was airlifted to Mayo Clinic Hospital Eau Claire. Her condition was not known at press time Tuesday, July 9.
In the other incident, Dunn County requested help in attempting to locate Jason D. Shipley, 42, of Ridgeland on Sunday afternoon, July 7, in connection with charges of alleged domestic abuse and harassment.
Dunn County Sheriff’s deputies informed Barron County dispatchers that the defendant was seen on County Hwy. V, heading toward Barron County.
Barron County broadcast information regarding the make and model of the defendant’s vehicle.
Dunn County later reported that the defendant was contacted, cited and released.
