Online classes, delayed and/or cancelled events for graduating seniors, and the prospect of limiting attendance even after the start of the 2020-2021 academic year, were under discussion Monday night, April 27, 2020, as the Cameron School Board met (in person, but spaced at least six feet apart) at the Cameron High School library.
Attending the meeting were board president Don Rappel, members Gene Phillips, Jeff Gifford, Randy Hill and Brandon Olson, administrator Joe Leschisin, principals Hans Schmidt, Joe Meznarich and Cory Martens, and transportation supervisor Jim Hessel.
Since schools closed in mid-March, Cameron School District teachers and administrators have engaged students and families with a combination of online learning and weekly visits to the school buildings to pick up hard copies of assignments and worksheets.
Leschisin told the board that 127 parents responded to an online survey asking for their reactions to the district’s online learning outreach. Of that total, 99 respondents said things were “just right,” while smaller percentages either thought there wasn’t enough engagement, or too much of it.
Hans Schmidt, middle school principal, said that while teachers were “following their passion” by engaging students and turning out work assignments, in some cases, parents felt overwhelmed by the volume of material.
Board president Don Rappel asked how many families don’t have Internet access. Administrators estimated they’d heard from about 10 families in all.
“We print hard copies on Monday and Tuesday, and there are tables (for parents to find) course content and assignments,” Schmidt said.
For those who can’t make it to the school, Schmidt said he drives a delivery route to drop materials off with parents.
Meznarich said the scheduling of important high school dates like prom and graduation were still works in progress.
He said graduating seniors and their families had been asked whether they’d choose a “virtual” graduation ceremony or a live event open only to the students and immediate family members later in the summer.
“Most of the kids want to wait and see about (a graduation ceremony) in July,” Meznarich said.
The principal is also contacting students who didn’t pass their courses this year to set up online summer school classes.
Board member Randy Hill wondered if seniors could return to school when it opens again, to attend classes they didn’t get a chance to finish before the pandemic broke out.
“They could if they didn’t graduate,” Leschisin said. “If they have graduated, they can’t (take classes), but if a parent told us, I don’t want my kid to graduate until they finish (a certain course), we’ll work with them.”
Board member Gene Phillips concurred with the idea.
“These are unique circumstances,” he said.
Lechisin said school administrators are still trying to figure out what kind of environment will be in place when the next school year opens in August.
“You probably can’t have all the kids back in the building,” he said.
Limited numbers, different scheduling, and social distancing could be the order of the day, Leschisin added.
In other action at its regular monthly meeting Monday, April 27, the Cameron School Board:
• Paid bills totaling $1,092,135.67.
• Hired LeAnn Shilts as a high school math teacher; Ashlee Bayer as a Grade 1 teacher, and Ashley Graveson as a kindergarten teacher.
• Approved the resignation of Megan Adams, “wrap around” instructor in the 4-year-old kindergarten program.
