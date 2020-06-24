The owner of a mobile home heavily damaged by fire was in the hospital awaiting surgery at the time her home caught on fire in the midmorning hours of Thursday, June 18, 2020.
But firefighters didn’t know that when they arrived at the scene of the blaze, Barron-Maple Grove Fire Chief Mike Romsos said Monday, June 22.
“It was a neighbor who called it in,” Romsos said. “We didn’t know (the owner) was at the hospital having surgery. So the first thing we did was a quick room search” to be sure no one was inside.
From the time help arrived until the fire was under control, it took about half an hour, Romsos said.
“We had to use a tanker truck and we did call the Cameron Fire Department for mutual aid as soon as we got there,” he added. “But by the time Cameron arrived, we had (the fire) under control.”
Believed to be electrical in origin, the fire did cause considerable damage, but Romsos thought that the mobile home could be repaired.
A dozen Barron firefighters responded to the call, and at least four more came from Cameron, Romsos said. All told, seven pieces of equipment responded to the scene, he added.
