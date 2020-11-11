An estimated one out of every 23 Barron County residents (the county has a total population of about 47,000) has contracted the COVID-19 virus, according to figures released at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, by the Barron County Department of Health and Human Services’ office of Public Health.
As of yesterday afternoon, Public Health had reported 1,991 cases since the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020, and 72 new cases in a 24-hour period ending at 2 p.m. Nov. 10.
The virus is spreading so quickly that Public Health has stopped listing the number of hospitalizations out of concern that the totals won’t be accurate.
On Monday, Nov. 9, the office’s Facebook page included video presentations by representatives of Mayo Clinic Health System, warning that the spread of COVID-19 could overwhelm the medical community’s ability to treat new patients.
Since the last edition of the News-Shield, there have been 12 new deaths associated with the disease in Barron County, with seven reported on Friday and five more Monday.
The deaths came “as cases in the county have spiked among healthy populations and spread to those who are more vulnerable to disease,” Public Health announced.
Public Health identified the following locations as places of potential exposure:
• 5th Street Saloon (Barron) — November 6 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. November 7 and November 7 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. November 8.
• The Webb (Cameron) October 31 7 p.m. to midnight.
• Applebee’s (Rice Lake) November 2 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Cabin Coffee (Rice Lake) November 3 9:30 a.m. to noon.
Shutdowns announced
COVID-19 has been the cause of several school closures, the latest of which -- Prairie Farm High School and Middle School – suspended in-person classes on Friday, Nov. 6.
In addition, Mayo Clinic Health System has issued a press release seeking to draw a distinction between popular “myths” regarding the disease, as opposed to medical facts.
Separate stories appear in today’s paper regarding the Prairie Farm school closures and the Mayo Clinic announcement.
Other recent developments:
• On Monday, Nov. 9, the St. Croix Band of Chippewa announced it would close St. Croix Casino at for 30 days starting at 2 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.
“This temporary closure is necessary for the safety and well-being of our guests, team members and communities to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” the tribe said in a statement issued Monday.
• A dozen workers for the Barron County Highway Department are quarantined due to the virus, according to minutes of the Thursday, Nov. 5, meeting of the County Board Highway Committee.
Highway Commissioner Mark Servi told the committee that quarantined highway workers will be allowed to drive snowplows with precautions in place as recommended by the County Health and Human Services Public Health office.
The arrangements were being made as Barron County was under a winter storm warning for three to five inches of new snow Tuesday/Wednesday, Nov. 10-11.
• Elks Lodge #1441, Rice Lake, cancelled all events and closed for at least two weeks, effective Tuesday, Nov. 10.
“We take this action in view of the rising (incidence of) COVID being reported in our close communities (and) out of respect and concern for our members,” Anne Gallagher, Past Exalted Ruler of the lodge, said in a press release to area media.
“There is no incidence of COVID among our members, guests or employees,” she added.
Spreading exponentially
County Public Health officials responded Tuesday, Nov. 10, to several questions regarding the latest situation.
News-Shield – County dispatch logs for Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, included four reports in Chetek, within a period of about half an hour, all of which at least appeared to involve people who exhibited COVID-19-like symptoms.
At least two of the reports came from a local elderly care facility. Can Public Health confirm whether or not those were, indeed, COVID cases?
Laura Sauve, Public Health Officer -- We currently have four skilled nursing facilities in Barron County with COVID outbreaks. We cannot comment on the dispatch logs.
News-Shield -- The Rice Lake Elks Club has voluntarily closed for two weeks. Did Public Health play any role in that decision and would you advise other facilities (businesses, nonprofits, etc.) to consider doing so?
Sauve -- Public Health was not involved in the Elks Club closing. The public does need to understand that we are at a critical point in the pandemic. Critical healthcare services are being impacted and we urge everyone to stop gathering, dining in and going out for anything but essentials such as groceries, medical care, and medications.
News-Shield -- Prairie Farm High School and Middle School have switched to distance learning as of Monday, Nov. 9. What role (if any) did Public Health play in the school district’s decision to do so?
Sauve -- Public Health meets with local school administrators on a weekly basis. Due to the high numbers of cases, Public Health is encouraging schools to consider distance learning to help slow the spread of illness in the community, however local Public Health does not have the ability to order schools to implement distance learning.
News-Shield -- There were reports on Sunday and Monday (particularly “60 Minutes” on Sunday and various wire services Monday) that indicate at least two manufacturers had determined their vaccines to be 90 percent effective.
Does the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and/or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention update your office on vaccines? Do you have any information to share regarding the distribution of vaccines in Barron County, if or when they become available?
Sauve -- DHS is providing updates on vaccines. At this time, we have no additional information on vaccine distribution in the community.
News-Shield – Have you any other information or advice to share with readers?
Sauve – COVID-19 often has minor symptoms for many people. Public Health is encouraging people to stay home and get tested for COVID even if they have very minor symptoms. Public Health also needs people to understand how important it is to stay at home when you are under quarantine or isolation.
If you are under quarantine, and not allowed to go to work or school, you need to stay home and not allow visitors. It’s important that you stay put, to help stop the spread of the virus.
