The Barron County Board of Supervisors will take up a resolution and ordinance on election financing after all.
After initially being rejected by board leadership, the county’s Executive Committee voted Wednesday, July 6, to consider a resolution and ordinance prohibiting private funding, such as grants, from being used to administer elections.
If approved, such an ordinance would only affect Barron County election operations. The county does not hold power over how towns, villages or cities administer their elections.
But a Barron County ordinance would prevent the county clerk’s office from accepting private funding for elections and the ordinance could serve as a template for municipalities.
The matter surfaced last month when the Barron County Republican Party approved a resolution at its June membership meeting urging that the county board adopt an ordinance preventing private money from being used to run elections.
County board chair Louie Okey initially rejected a request to put it on a board agenda.
“Some of the wording in [the Republican resolution] is kind of inflammatory toward the Democratic Party. I’m trying to keep our board nonpartisan,” said Okey.
But Okey has since reconsidered.
“This is an important issue, so to do nothing is not right either,” he said.
Private election funding has become a hot button issue largely because of grants from nonprofits like the Center of Tech and Civic Life. The center, which is funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, directed more than $10 million in 2020 to more than 200 Wisconsin communities to help conduct the election during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to CTCL, “The grant funds must be used exclusively for the public purpose of planning and operationalizing safe and secure election administration.”
Among local communities, the City of Rice Lake received a $10,000 grant and the City of Barron, City of Chetek, Town of Rice Lake and Town of Stanfold each received $5,000, according to a list compiled by the Wisconsin State Journal.
Each municipality found various uses for the funds, such as personal protective equipment for election workers, outside ballot drop boxes, envelopes and labels, ballot security storage, signage and postage.
Numerous court challenges to such grants have been upheld in state and federal courts.
But several members of the county board’s executive committee said they opposed private election funding.
“We should accept no money,” said Randy Cook.
Pete Olson, who is not on the executive committee but is a county board and Barron City Council member, questioned passing a “blanket resolution.”
“Money is always tight,” said Olson. “When revenue is available, we have to take a look at it.”
Olson said the $5,000 the City of Barron received from CTCL offset the cost of items the city would have purchased anyway, such as masks for election workers in 2020 and a dropbox for ballots. He said the city is using the dropbox for more than just ballots, but for many other uses, such as collecting tax and utility payments.
That dropbox is now illegal to use for ballots, however, as the State Supreme Court ruled last week that a person can only submit their own ballot in person to an election clerk’s office. The ruling did not address sending absentee ballots by mail.
The resolution passed by the executive committee is proposing the adoption of an ordinance worded like one in Walworth County. Walworth County’s simply states, “No donation shall be accepted from any person or non-governmental entity for the purpose of elections administration, including but not limited to collection of ballots or voter registration.”
The resolution and ordinance is not finalized unless passed by a two-thirds vote of the county board.
