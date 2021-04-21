There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday, April 20, but a death was reported, the first in several weeks in Barron County. According to Barron County Public Health the individual was in their nineties.
Local vaccine availability got a boost this week with the opening of a community vaccination clinic at UW Eau Claire-Barron County in Rice Lake. The clinic is open Tuesdays to Saturdays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Appointments are available by calling 1-844-684-1064 or visiting vaccinate.wi.gov. Health care providers and pharmacies also remain options for the vaccine.
In Barron County 36.1 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine and 28.4 percent have completed the series of shots. Statewide 40.4 percent have received at least one dose.
The counties with the lowest vaccination rates—at least one dose—include Rusk (26.4%), Clark (22.5%) and Taylor (21.9%). The highest rates are in Dane (53.8%), Bayfield (53.3%) and Door (57%).
About 44 percent of women and 36 percent of men have been vaccinated. This disparity is due in part to the fact that there are more women over age 65 because they tend to live longer and more women work among other groups with early eligibility for the vaccine, such as health care, child care and education.
As far as case numbers, Barron County’s were flat in the week ending Tuesday, April 20. Barron County Public Health reported 47 new cases in that span, compared to 52 in the week prior. Active cases stood at 77, up from 66 in the week before. But the first death in weeks was reported, an individual in their nineties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.