Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald has announced that his department will no longer enforce restrictions imposed on Barron County businesses under Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” restrictions, which have been in force since mid-March.
The sheriff issued the statement on social media Tuesday, May 12.
He said the enforcement effort will not be continued “without further clarification and direction.
“It is frustrating and difficult to try to enforce an Order, that is now over 60 days old,” Fitzgerald added.
He said the order “has become a moving target based on what the Governor decides to issue every other day without a warning to the Counties who are charged with enforcing it.”
The sheriff also cited a “pending Supreme Court decision that could and should have been issued, to clear this matter up, not only for law enforcement but for everyone in the state.”
Fitzgerald cautioned the public that the enforcement decision does not include “blatant violations of safety and distancing recommendations or mass gatherings.”
He said he hoped the public will exercise common sense and that business owners “check with their insurance companies, licensing boards etc. and use all the recommendations to keep themselves, employees and customers safe until better clarification is given to us by the Supreme Court.”
County Administrator Jeff French said Tuesday afternoon, May 12, that he has formed a work group of department heads “to prepare a plan for reopening the Government Center at 8 a.m. (next Monday), May 18. The policy has been approved by (County Board Chair Louie) Okey and myself,” he added.
French said he was awaiting final comments from department heads late Tuesday afternoon, “just in case there are any last minute changes. However, overall Department Heads have been supportive of reopening with some continued controls.”
District Attorney Brian Wright said he concurred with the sheriff’s decision.
He said the “changes to (the state order) are made that, as applied to individual businesses, is not uniform and requires police officers to make discretionary decisions as to what is allowed and what is prohibited under the Order.
“I trust the judgment of law enforcement officers in the exercise of their discretion to refer or not refer a matter to the District Attorney’s office for review,” Wright added. “The goal of the District Attorney’s office -- working with law enforcement agencies throughout Barron County -- has been to work with business owners and the community, to do what is necessary to keep our community safe and limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Barron County. It has never been the priority of the District Attorney’s office or law enforcement to prosecute individuals or businesses for violating the Safer at Home Order.”
Wright said that his office had “received only one referral for a violation of the Safer at Home Order, (which) was resolved without the need for prosecution by the District Attorney’s office.”
